Florida Witnesses Once-in-a-Generation Moment As Olivier Rioux Makes History vs SFU

The Stephen C. O’Connell Center was buzzing Wednesday night as Florida Gators fans got another glimpse of Olivier Rioux, the towering 7‑foot‑9 freshman center who has become the center of attention since his debut against North Florida on November 7. From the moment he stepped on the floor, the anticipation was palpable, and while the Gators’ giant played for limited minutes only against Saint Francis, he etched his name into college basketball history.

With just 43 seconds left in the second half of the game, Rioux delivered a historic highlight that cemented his place in NCAA lore, making him the tallest person to score a basket in college basketball history. The 19-year-old from Terrebonne, Quebec, had previously made headlines by becoming the tallest player to appear in a Division I contest, but the latest Florida game provided the long-awaited in-game scoring moment that fans had been waiting for.

With his dunk that sent shockwaves through the crowd, being the last point of the game, the Florida Gators won with the final score being 102–61.

