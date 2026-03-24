Florida Lands Rhode Island’s Tammi Reiss After Program’s First Tournament Bid in 30 Years

Ending a 30-year drought just opened a new door for coach Tammi Reiss.

Fresh off leading the Rhode Island Rams to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996, Reiss is now headed to Gainesville. But this time, the stakes will be much bigger.

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The Florida Gators didn’t just hire a new head coach; they have brought in someone who knows exactly what it takes to change a program’s trajectory, because that’s what Reiss just did.

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Under her guidance, the Rams recorded 28 wins, a conference title, and a long-awaited return to March Madness in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Even though that glory in the madness of March lasted for just 40 minutes, as they lost to the No. 6-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, that kind of turnaround doesn’t go unnoticed.

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“I’m over the moon,” Tammi Reiss said after accepting the Florida job. “There are certain jobs and certain places you want to get to in your career. I’ve never led a Power 4 program. I want to coach at the highest level, and I want to go against the best in recruiting and competition, and that’s just who I am.”

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And for Florida, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Gators are coming off another season that ended the same way too many recent ones have – without a tournament bid. As a result, the program has parted ways with Kelly Rae Finley after five seasons. Not because there wasn’t talent, but because it never quite translated into results.

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Even though there were moments where the Gators looked competitive, in the SEC, flashes don’t usually last. Especially when programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks, led by Dawn Staley, continue to set the standard.

This is where Tammi Reiss stands out.

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She didn’t have the luxury of inheriting success. When she took over at Rhode Island, the program had just one winning season in the previous 15 years. But fast forward to now, and they were the underdogs of this season. That exact quality is what Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin pointed to when the program announced its new hire.

“Tammi Reiss is a proven winner and an outstanding leader whose experience as both a player and coach stood out throughout this process,” he said. “[We] look forward to the energy and vision she will bring to our women’s basketball program.”

But the real question now is, can she bring it home for the Gators? A question that the next season will answer.

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Tammi Reiss is all set to face an old friend as a new SEC rival

There’s a certain poetry in basketball that only a few people get to experience. For coach Reiss, it’s gone full circle.

As she steps into the SEC, the Gators coach will go against Dawn Staley. And if you are wondering what will make their rivalry interesting? It is their history.

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Reiss and Staley go back to their Virginia days in the early 1990s, where they were not just teammates but also roommates.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Henrico, VA, USA; Rhode Island Rams head coach Tammi Reiss celebrates after defeating the Saint Louis Billikens at Henrico Sports & Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Both coaches shared a dorm, late-night workouts, and the kind of trust that only comes from grinding together on and off the court. The bond between the two, one of whom was a first-team All-American in 1992, wasn’t just about friendship.

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But now they will be rivals. And for Staley, this is personal in the best way.

“This is a full-circle moment for both of us,” she said as per the Florida Gators press release. “From sharing the court as roommates and teammates to now coaching in the same league, it’s special. And I know she’s going to make a strong impact at Florida.”

From dorm rooms to playing against each other, their journeys have intertwined in ways few will ever see. Now, the next chapter is set: old friends, fierce competitors, and a stage big enough for both of them to shine.