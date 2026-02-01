Florida’s Thomas Haugh Shows a Cold Shoulder to Charles Bediako Ahead of Sunday Clash

Tempers are already simmering before the opening whistle. Florida’s Thomas Haugh added some extra spice to Sunday’s clash by pointedly ignoring Charles Bediako, turning a routine pregame moment into a talking point that’s now fueling the matchup.

Before responding to the NCAA’s motion for recusal, Judge Roberts also extended the TRO for another 10 days, which allows Charles Bediako to play against the Florida Gators. The Gators are only slightly better in the SEC Standings, and 22-year-old forward Thomas Haugh has made his feelings about Bediako’s return known to the public.

Haugh did not mince his words when asked how he feels about the prospect of facing Bediako and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“It’s definitely not right. This dude literally was at college, left, and then came back,” Haugh said.

While other college programs have also signed players from the NBA G-League recently, Bediako’s situation is unprecedented. From the TRO getting an extension to the ruling judge being an active donor for the Crimson Tide Foundation, the incident has also reportedly given other NBA G-League stars another way to gain eligibility for College Basketball.

Charles Bediako did not shine on his comeback debut but was highly efficient in the win over the Missouri Tigers. Showcasing a vastly improved offensive game, the 23-year-old is scoring nearly double his previous college average.

Imago Via IMAGO

Thomas Haugh, on the other hand, has been having a strong campaign so far for the Florida Gators. The 22-year-old forward is one of Florida’s leading scorers, averaging 17.4 points per game.

With Bediako, returning to College Basketball following his unsuccessful stint in the NBA, could Haugh find success in the NBA?

Thomas Haugh is rapidly increasing his draft stock with a solid junior season with the Florida Gators

Thomas Haugh is slowly climbing up the ranks and could pose a threat to his opponents. He is now widely regarded as a first-round pick, with several mock drafts also putting him in the top 15. The 22-year-old has a deep bag and poses a two-pronged threat, with Haugh being a capable 3-and-D player (averaging 34.8% 3P% per game) as well as a physical presence in the paint (averaging 47.3% FG% per game).

When comparing Haugh’s rookie season (FG% of 45% and 3P% of 25.5%), this is a significant growth in his performance. Considering this, several NBA teams could benefit from an efficient offensive outlet like Haugh on their rosters.

The Florida Gators are currently in the upper tier of SEC standings and can set themselves up for a deep run at the NCAA Tournament. If Haugh maintains this level of consistent performance for Florida, he could make a strong case for being a top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.