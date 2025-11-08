Florida’s Todd Golden Shares Honest Reaction to 7′9″ Olivier Rioux’s Debut vs. North Florida

It finally happened! Standing at an unbelievable 7-foot-9, Florida Gators freshman Olivier Rioux made his much-anticipated college debut to make history by becoming the tallest NCAA player ever. However, the titan only got in with just over two minutes left in the game, and he didn’t even get to touch the ball once. And this has left many wondering why Todd Golden is not giving Rioux more playing time.

Following the Gators’ 102–66 victory over North Florida, head coach Todd Golden addressed this question head-on. The 40-year-old revealed that Rioux’s brief stint wasn’t just about preference or being in the spotlight. It was about practicality. “He’s put in a lot of great work, and to his credit, he’s kept a great attitude without getting a lot of reward in terms of playing time and opportunity,” Golden said post-game. “He went into this year knowing that our ability to get the front court to come back was going to limit his opportunities.”

The Gators’ head coach also shared that he “expressed the importance of getting off to a really good start” to the veterans on his team so that the younger guys could get the opportunity to play. However, the fans weren’t making it easy on him, as he admitted with a laugh, “Listen, it will happen. The time will come.”

Rioux did not get any playtime during this season’s opener against the Arizona Wildcats either. And while the 7-foot-9 Canadian clearly has an edge over the rest in size, he still lacks the experience. Just trusting his height could backfire, as there is a possibility that he could crumble under pressure. That is the same thought that Golden had as well. He also shared that the reason behind Rioux’s limited minutes is his conditioning.

“I think two, three minutes is probably the most that he can go right now without getting fatigued,” Todd Golden admitted. “So, that was kind of the decision and why we waited so long to put him in.”

While Golden’s approach makes sense, fans just can’t wait to see more of the 7-foot-9 giant in action, and hopefully, in the upcoming game, they will.

What’s next for Todd Golden-led Gators?

Before joining the Gators, redshirted Olivier Rioux already drew international attention. The Canadian native began playing at the age of five and quickly became a viral sensation due to his size and skill. Standing 6’10” at just 12 years old, he competed for the French Phenoms internationally and later suited up to play in programs like Real Madrid and IMG Academy in Florida.

With one loss and one win in the ongoing season, the Gators will play the Florida State Seminoles in their next game on November 11th. And with the chanting that went on in the last game, to get Rioux on the court, the fans won’t stop until coach Golden budges.

Speaking to Fox News, overwhelmed by the support he received, Rioux said, “It felt great. The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench, and even the fans. I think everybody supported me. I’m very grateful.”

Now, as the season moves forward, only time will tell how Todd Golden will deal with the pressure from the fans and Olivier Rioux’s conditioning.