Former Columbia Stars Seek Further Punishment for Megan Griffith Following Her Return From Suspension

Megan Griffith’s tenure at Columbia has seen the program make two at-large NCAA tournament appearances and a WBIT championship. But perhaps this very success has masked the darker issues that have been present in the program. Even after the NCAA bids and title, the athletes who built this success are now calling for stricter action against Griffith.

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A group of 15 ex-student-athletes is questioning the way Griffith has run the program this past decade. The former athletes provided an anonymous statement to The Athletic, citing retaliation concerns, and called for more substantial disciplinary measures than the three-game suspension.

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“Our firsthand experiences cite serious concerns about a culture of emotional and psychological abuse, the mistreatment of injured players, and the utter disregard for athletes’ mental health,” the group said. “These failures demand meaningful accountability, not a token disciplinary measure.”

“Given the breadth and seriousness of our experiences, and documented reports of alleged abuse reaching Columbia Athletics administrators as far back as 2019, we believe this disciplinary action falls far short of meaningful accountability.”

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Griffith’s recent three-game suspension was necessitated after an external review of her conduct, based on a complaint filed with the university by a former athlete back in September. The statement went on to exclude the athletes on the team themselves, while targeting only Coach Griffith, who is also the winningest coach in Columbia women’s basketball history.

“We recognize the emotional complexity and conflicting loyalties this environment creates, and fully respect the current players’ supporting their coaches,” the statement further reads. “The allegations raised about the program should not reflect negatively on the talented young women who are part of it. We are asking the community to stand behind the players.”

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On her part, Griffith has acknowledged the missteps she has possibly made and has shown diligence in the university’s procedure in this issue’s handling.

“I fully respect the process of the University review and take complete responsibility for everything that happens in the program, including the times my conduct fell short. As the Head Coach and a former student-athlete at Columbia University, there is nothing more important to me than the success and well-being of my players.”

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Griffith was initially handed the suspension following an external investigation into her coaching practices after the university received a complaint about Griffin’s behavior. And it seems Griffith has looked at this time away from the sidelines as a positive step for building her team’s capabilities.

“What a unique experience this has been. The biggest benefit was, I think, bringing my staff into how I game plan and think about the game, bringing our players more deeply into it,” Griffith said before returning. “It’s a great opportunity to learn in a different way, and I think our team and my staff did a phenomenal job of stepping up and battling together.”

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Meanwhile, the spokesperson from the university has also released a statement on this issue, guaranteeing an “inclusive and supportive environment” for women’s basketball and other sports programs under the institution’s purview.

The program adjusted coaching designations during the disciplinary period, elevating associate head coach Tyler Cordell to interim game-day management while authorizing Griffith to continue facilitating practice sessions. In a statement to The Athletic, university administration confirmed the internal review did not trigger NCAA compliance reporting protocols, nor did the inquiry encompass Title IX or institutional anti-discrimination policy violations.

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Griffith seemed happy with Cordell’s performance.

“Yeah, she should just take my job,” Griffith said, via a video call with reporters. “What I loved about it was how she just jumped right into it. I think Ty really understood the game-planning aspect from my standpoint and how I think about it, and she put her spin on it. Which, for her, is so easy because she built the program with me.”

While Griffith’s coaching methods may be questionable, the results she has achieved for the program are certainly not.

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Megan Griffith Has Made Columbia A Successful Program

Megan Griffith initially competed at Columbia from 2003 to 2007 and earned All-Ivy League honors twice along the way. Following a professional playing stint in Europe, she transitioned to coaching as an assistant under Courtney Banghart at Princeton. During Griffith’s tenure on the staff, the Tigers secured three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Griffith returned to Columbia as head coach following four years on the Princeton staff, eventually accumulating the most victories of any coach in Columbia history.

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Under Griffith, Columbia has established consistent success within the mid-major tier. Over the past five seasons, the Lions hold a 125-35 record, securing three Ivy League regular-season titles and two at-large NCAA Tournament bids. The program’s postseason results during this span include a WNIT runner-up finish in 2023, a WBIT championship last season, and an NCAA Tournament victory over Washington in the 2025 First Four.

The recent NCAA Tournament appearances and corresponding victory, along with the WBIT championship, all mark program firsts for Columbia. Under Griffith, the Lions have developed a reputation that attracts non-conference matchups against Power 4 opponents and national contenders, as major programs now view Columbia as a quality opponent for early-season evaluations.

So while the program continues its successful run on the court, only time will tell how this issue surrounding player complaints gets resolved. The Lions are 3-0 in the three games Griffith has missed this season but lost 81-58 to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. They take on the Maryland Terrapins in their next game.