Former NCAA Champion Reacts After Ukrainian Player Reveals She Left LSU Over Kim Mulkey’s Russian Signing

More than a week ago, Kate Koval left the college basketball world stunned after she announced her departure from Kim Mulkey’s LSU program. And as she finally broke her silence on the situation, with former NCAA champion liking her Instagram post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a statement posted on Instagram by Koval on Wednesday, the 20-year-old revealed that she fully intended to return and “continue my collegiate career at LSU” at the conclusion of last season. But her decision to step away came after she was informed that head coach Kim Mulkey was signing 17-year-old Russian pro Anna Minaeva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koval is Ukrainian, and her father, Oleksandr, serves as a drone operator in the Ukrainian military. She explained that the war has directly affected her family, people close to her and places connected to her childhood. Seattle Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson appeared to acknowledge her statement by liking the Instagram post.

“My father serves in the Ukrainian military and takes tremendous pride in defending his country against Russian aggression. For me, this war is not distant or abstract.”Koval added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The timing of this situation and the deeply personal effect it has had on me, my family, and those we care about who continue to live through and fight this war ultimately made me question whether LSU remained the right place for me. This decision has not been easy. While I understand and respect that roster decisions are a part of college basketball, I have to remain true to myself, my values, and my country.”

Koval transferred from Notre Dame to LSU to play her sophomore year under Kim Mulkey. Last season, she averaged 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes as the Tigers’ season came to an end in the Sweet 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Koval remains unclear for now, as the transfer portal was closed in April and most college campuses have already started classes for the fall semester.

“I hope the NCAA recognizes the circumstances surrounding my situation and understands the seriousness and deep nature of this matter. More than anything, I hope I am given the opportunity to compete at another school during the upcoming 2026-27 basketball season,” she further added in her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Kim Mulkey, she is now left without a player who was well on her path to earning a starting role in the 2026-27 season. Koval also added that she felt like she had “found a home at LSU” and remains “grateful” to her teammates, coaches and the community there.