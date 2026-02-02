Former NCAA Coach Warns Charles Bediako Uncertainty Is Disrupting Alabama Locker Room Structure

The timing could not be worse. And the uncertainty is no longer theoretical. What was meant to stabilize Alabama’s frontcourt has instead introduced a new layer of volatility. Since Charles Bediako rejoined the lineup under a temporary restraining order, the Alabama Crimson Tide has struggled to find its footing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the three games Bediako has played, Alabama is 1–2. The latest result was a 23-point loss at Florida, a night that exposed more than just schematic flaws. With Bediako’s eligibility hearing now days away, the unresolved status is beginning to ripple through the locker room.

The concern extends beyond the fanbase. While discussing the situation on Field of 68: After Dark, former coach Matt McCall raised a question that cuts to the core of Alabama’s internal structure. “What do you think’s going on in that locker room?” McCall asked. “Is this more of an issue culturally?”

ADVERTISEMENT

McCall framed the issue from a player’s perspective. Roles change. Rotations shift. And no one knows if Bediako is in or out from one week to the next. That uncertainty, according to McCall, can quietly destabilize a team even before results show it. That internal uncertainty has been compounded by outside noise.

The Bediako situation has followed Alabama on the road. During the loss at Florida, fans directed chants of “G League dropout” toward Bediako throughout the game. While the chants were aimed at one player, the atmosphere affected the entire group.

Every road trip now carries added tension. Players are adjusting not only to lineup changes, but also to heightened scrutiny tied to a case that has yet to be resolved. Still, the uncertainty extends beyond crowd reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Bediako is ruled ineligible, Alabama would be forced to undo weeks of on-court adjustments. At this stage of the season, that kind of reset carries real risk. The Crimson Tide have already lost seven games. Another disruption could come at a critical point in SEC play.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Oats Points to Turnovers, Not the Paint

The Florida loss did more than widen the spotlight. Alabama surrendered 72 points in the paint, the most allowed in an SEC game against a high-major opponent in over two decades. Bediako logged 24 minutes before fouling out, but Florida’s interior dominance never slowed.

However, Nate Oats identified a different culprit. “They scored 100 points and only made three threes,” Oats said. “You don’t have to take many threes when you’re getting dunks and layups off turnovers.” The numbers supported his point. Alabama committed 18 turnovers. Florida had two. The Gators finished with a 25–0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Oats made it clear he had rarely been part of a game with that type of disparity. The turnover issue was not spread evenly. Labaron Philon Jr. had five turnovers alone. In total, Alabama’s guards accounted for 13 of the team’s 18 giveaways, struggling to handle Florida’s switching pressure and blitzes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that, Oats pointed to guard development as the next priority. Future practices, he said, must focus on handling physical defenses and making quicker decisions in transition. That adjustment becomes even more urgent with Texas A&M up next, a team known for pace and pressure.

The uncertainty around Bediako is now compounding other issues. It overlaps with turnover issues. It overlaps with role changes. And it overlaps with a stretch of games that will define Alabama’s SEC trajectory.

Whether the eligibility hearing brings clarity or chaos will matter. But so will how quickly Alabama’s guards respond to the lessons from Florida. For now, the disruption is real. And the margin for error is shrinking fast.