Former No. 4 Recruit Ayanna Patterson Enters Transfer Portal After Injury-Plagued UConn Career

Despite being a redshirt sophomore, Ayanna Patterson participated in Senior Day. The reason? To share a moment with her 2022 class partner, Ice Brady. “I feel like being able to graduate from college is a big moment. So, being able to walk in Senior Day was phenomenal, and being able to walk with Ice … couldn’t ask for more,” Patterson said. She graduated academically but retained two more years of athletic eligibility. Now, those final years playing basketball will not be in a UConn jersey.

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Ayanna Patterson’s basketball career has endured multiple hardships. She was once the No. 4-ranked recruit by ESPN, the No. 1 wing in the 2022 senior class, the 2022 McDonald’s Jordan Brand, and SLAM All-American. However, there was one issue that followed her through these achievements: patellar tendonitis.

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She underwent surgery on her left knee, which caused her to miss the 2023-24 season. Ayanna was mostly recovered at the start of preseason practices in 2024-25 but was sidelined again by the shoulder injury before the Huskies’ season opener. She was largely fit this past season, but now Patterson is exploring options outside of UConn.

According to Talia Goodman, the 22-year-old has entered the transfer portal. During the recently concluded 2025-26 season, she appeared in 30 games, starting 1 while averaging 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. However, Goodman notes that Patterson has entered the portal as a grad transfer. She becomes the first UConn player to enter the portal this season.

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“It seems like every little thing that could possibly happen has happened. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something else pops up,” Geno Auriemma had said. “I don’t think she’s gotten the opportunity to have enough reps in practice, not enough time during the offseason, so she’s way, way behind. But this year she’s had an opportunity to be on the court more often, to be able to work on the things that she wanted to work on to get better at, so we’ll see where that takes us.”

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While Patterson expressed leaning towards returning to UConn on Senior Day, it was always going to be difficult for her to enter this rotation. UConn has national player of the year Sarah Strong and Big East Freshman of the Year Blanca Quinonez at forward, as well as redshirt sophomore center Jana El Alfy, returning with No. 3 2026 recruit Olivia Vukosa, a 6-foot-5 center, also coming in.

However, Patterson’s departure is a win-win for both parties.

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Ayanna Patterson’s departure gives UConn an unforeseen opportunity

Unfortunately, Ayanna Patterson was never in Geno Auriemma’s plans. Her impact in the locker room was significant, but her physical limitations on the court prevented her from making an impact there. Now that she is moving away from the Huskies, it gives them another roster spot with which to strengthen their squad.

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Patterson was a scholarship player for UConn. She is merely the seventh scholarship player to enter the transfer portal out of UConn since it was established. Additionally, the program has never lost a starter in the portal era.

The Huskies now have up to two scholarship spots available entering 2026-27 for potential portal additions or recruits. There are many top recruits like Saniyah Hall and Oliviyah Edwards potentially available. Edwards has requested to leave her commitment to the Lady Vols.

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On the other hand, UConn could look for experienced transfers.

Auriemma has only signed five transfers since the portal was established, including two this season (Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel), and all have been immediate contributors. It has not even been a day since the portal began, and there are more than 1000 players already. So Auriemma has multiple elite options to strengthen his squad for next year. Meanwhile, Ayanna Patterson might get more playing time with another program.