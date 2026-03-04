Former SEC POY Madison Booker Makes Feelings Known After Mikayla Blakes Takes Her Place

Individual awards don’t just recognize greatness; they redraw the hierarchy. For Madison Booker, the SEC Player of the Year trophy didn’t stay in Austin this time. Instead, it moved to Nashville, to Mikayla Blakes. But instead of holding a grudge, Booker is choosing the higher path.

After leading the Texas Longhorns to an SEC regular-season title last year and winning the league’s top individual honor, Booker fell short of defending the award this time despite averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Her response?

“No grudges at all, I’m just not one to hold grudges at all. (Mikayla Blakes) a great player. She deserved the award, fair and square,” Booker said. “I don’t think anybody else came close to her this year. I think she’s doing phenomenal at Vandy.”

“She’s leading that team – amazing. I don’t think they won as many games last year in conference. But the way they turned around and won a lot more games in conference this year, I think that speaks volumes to her impact on the team… She’s a great person off the court; she’s great on the court, too. She probably has the most 30-point games this season. But yeah, she deserves that award,” she further added.

And if you look at the stat sheet, the decision is hard to argue.

Mikayla Blakes leads the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game and averaged over 30 during SEC play. Her scoring ability powered the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 27–3 regular season and one of the strongest turnarounds in the conference.

Even when the Longhorns and the Commodores went off against each other on February 12th. Vanderbilt walked away with an 86-70 win, all thanks to Blakes, who dropped 34 points, compared to just 20 from Booker.

However, with both programs sitting on the same side of the SEC Tournament bracket, this story may not be finished just yet.

Mikayla Blakes Reacts to SEC POY Honor

The SEC player of the year award is one of the most prestigious conference awards in college basketball that a player can get. But for Blakes, this isn’t a personal milestone.

“It’s not just an individual award,” she said as per The Tennessean. “It goes to the whole team as well. So couldn’t be here without my teammates and my coaching staff as well… I just want to do whatever my team needed me to do and put me in that position to be able to win.”

Imago January 19, 2026, Newark, New Jersey, USA: Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes 1 drives to the basket in the first half at Prudential Center. Newark USA – ZUMAs325 20260119_zsp_s325_086 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

Her head coach, Shea Ralph, echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I know that usually the teams that win are the ones that are going to get this award,” Ralph said. “So it’s going to sound corny, but it’s a team effort. It’s a team award.”

And Vanderbilt’s season made that argument convincing.

In the end, while Madison Booker could have leaned into disappointment, especially after producing another All-American-caliber season, she chose acknowledgment.

Mikayla Blakes, meanwhile, redirected the spotlight toward her teammates. Two stars. Two different roles this year. And now, with postseason basketball around the corner, the narrative shifts from awards to opportunity.

If Texas and Vanderbilt cross paths again, it won’t be about who won the trophy; it will be about who advances.