Frankie Collins Injury Update: Latest Report Reveals Unfortunate Development for Vanderbilt Guard

Frankie Collins is the first big problem that Vanderbilt’s perfect season has had to deal with. The Commodores had a great start with a 12-0 record, but now they have to deal with the rest of their schedule without their veteran guard. The news about Collins has shaken the college basketball world and left people wondering how the team will move forward.

Joe Tipton broke the concerning news: “Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins has suffered a torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely, source told @On3sports. The 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior has already undergone successful surgery. Was averaging 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, and 2.4 STL per game for the Dores.”

The timing of Collins’ injury makes it even more difficult for head coach Mark Byington to make changes to his lineup. Even though his offensive stats don’t look great, he does a lot more than just put up numbers.

Collins averaged 2.4 steals per game in only 20.9 minutes, and he often had to guard the best guards on the other team. He helped the offense run smoothly with 4.7 assists per game, providing the team with considerable stability.

The team is now ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Frankie Collins’ trip to Nashville demonstrates his determination. The former four-star recruit was ranked No. 47 in the country in the 2021 class. He started out at Michigan and then moved to Arizona State for two seasons.

He was supposed to move to TCU last year, but a foot injury kept him from playing in nine games. This season, his successful return is especially important for the Sacramento native.

Duke Miles, Tyler Tanner, and Tyler Nickel are still leading the charge for Vanderbilt’s powerful offense. However, it will be hard to match Collins’ intensity on defense and ability to see the court.

During this critical time, guards Mike James, Miles, and Tanner must now assume additional responsibilities.

What’s next for Vanderbilt?

Frankie Collins’s absence leaves a gap that goes beyond the numbers on the stat sheet. The TCU transfer had finally found his rhythm in Nashville after dealing with a broken foot that kept him out for most of last season.

Before he missed the Wake Forest win, he played a big role in setting up Vanderbilt’s undefeated start, and they will really miss having him around as a veteran.

The Commodores are going through this tough time from a strong place. As conference play gets closer, Vanderbilt is ranked in the top 11 in KenPom, NET, and the AP Poll. These numbers show that the team is strong, even though it can be hard to integrate a lot of new parts into a cohesive unit.

Byington now has to keep his team’s spirits up while also devising a new rotation without Collins. The good news is that there are many talented people who can fill the minutes.

The coaches have choices, and the other guards have shown that they can play well during the first part of the season.

Tyler Tanner, Duke Miles, and Mike James will all have a lot more to do in the next few weeks. Vanderbilt’s last non-conference game is on Monday, December 29, when New Haven comes to town at 6 p.m. CST.

The matchup gives teams one last chance to change their rotations before the SEC competition gets really serious.