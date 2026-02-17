Fresh Off Historic Iowa Feat, Jan Jensen Teases Next Superstar in the Making

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Iowa at UCLA Feb 1, 2026 Los Angeles, California, USA Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Los Angeles Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20260101_jko_aj4_051

Momentum is a funny thing in college basketball. One week, Jan Jensen’s Hawkeyes were riding high on a 9–0 conference start that had the league on notice. The next, a bruising trip to Los Angeles brought back-to-back losses to USC and UCLA, and when Minnesota handed them another defeat, you could almost feel the doubts creeping in.

Credit to the Hawkeyes, though. They’ve bounced back from that rough stretch and are now on a two-game winning streak, a run that helped Jan Jensen become the first coach in Iowa women’s basketball history to surpass 20 wins in each of her first two seasons. And that’s not all! She’s now just the second coach in program history to record 20-plus wins in her second year.

And a lot of the credit for that goes to star center Ava Heiden, and coach Jensen made sure to praise her after their latest win against Nebraska. “You know, Ava’s a little bit different than some of our other post players. She’s a little bit more of a hybrid. She’s not quite as big and strong, and just going to hold you at the block and cross you over. She’s a little bit more wiry, right?,” Jensen said.

She continued, “She’s got really good speed going down. I just think that any good post player, if you give them the ball where they need it at the right time, can be pretty accurate. So we’ve been working a lot on that timing. But I think her athleticism and her foot speed are pretty extraordinary. And I think she’s just beginning.”

That’s some serious praise from a head coach, and Heiden showed exactly why. She powered Iowa to an 80–67 win over Nebraska, pouring in a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds and helping secure the program’s 10th straight 20-win season.

From the opening minutes, it was clear this was going to be Heiden’s night. She hit 12 of 15 from the floor, scored 18 in the first half, and set the tone for an Iowa offense that couldn’t miss, shooting 67.9%. Nebraska did try their best to claw back into the game, putting together a 10–1 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 11, but it was never enough as Iowa calmly reasserted control and kept the game out of reach.

Imago Iowa State Cyclones’ center Audi Crooks (55) and Iowa Hawkeyes center Ava Heiden (5) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter in the NCAA women’s basketball Cy-Hawk Series on Dec. 10, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

She leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game and is second in rebounding with 7.2, just behind Hannah Stuelke. The numbers are impressive, but Jan Jensen is focused on what they don’t yet show. If Heiden can master the timing side of her game, as the head coach pointed out, who knows… maybe we could be seeing another big superstar coming out of Iowa.

But all of that can wait for now, because the focus shifts to the remaining games as Jan Jensen hopes to guide Iowa on a deep run in the Big Dance.

What Lies Ahead for Jan Jensen and Iowa?

Heiden wasn’t the only one cooking against Nebraska. Sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow dropped a career-high 17 points, Chazadi Wright added 14 with seven assists, and Journey Houston chipped in with 10 more points. Heiden may have stolen the spotlight, but the Hawkeyes’ supporting cast made sure the performance was a complete one.

And that is exactly what coach Jan Jensen will want from her team going forward.

Ranked No. 13 in the country, the Hawkeyes are firmly in the mix to host the opening rounds. But that is something we will only find out on Selection Sunday, which is fast approaching.

Jan Jensen knows this stretch is a prime opportunity to further strengthen the Hawkeyes resume, and the upcoming slate of games should give her every chance to do just that.

The closing stretch is kind to Iowa: Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the big one, No. 6 Michigan. That matchup could define how the committee views them. It’s their last shot at a ranked win, so don’t expect them to hold anything back.

Do you see Iowa beating Michigan and climbing higher in the rankings? Let us know in the comments below.