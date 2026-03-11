From ‘How is this even legal’ To ‘Good God ‘ – What Do NCAA Fans Say About the Unfortunate End to Khamari McGriff’s College Career

A game that was supposed to be an intense matchup between two contrasting Big 12 teams turned into one that caught the attention for weird reasons. It was the first-round game between BYU and Kansas State on Tuesday, in which the Cougars prevailed over the Wildcats. But beyond the results, the spotlight was on Kansas State’s Khamari McGriff, who also drew questions from fans.

McGriff, a Wildcats senior, may have been playing his final game for the program, as a loss would have concluded the Wildcats’ season, given that they are not in a comfortable position to make it to March Madness. He started the game all guns blazing, but couldn’t even finish it because of a migraine caused by the ASB glass floor technology used for the tournament. His teammate, Taj Manning, revealed it in a post-game press conference.

“It’s pretty bad, to be honest,” he said. “It’s slippery. The lights and stuff caused Khamari to get a migraine. It’s a bad floor; they shouldn’t bring it back, if you want my honest opinion. It’s just an eyesore, it’s constantly changing and stuff.”

The senior looked like one of the most formidable players on the court during his stay, scoring 13 points and 5 rebounds in his 15-minute stay. But with the disadvantage that the court offered, McGriff’s final collegiate ended in a fashion that he could have ever dreamed of. His prolonged absence on the court proved decisive, as the Wildcats lost by 14 points to the Cougars.

With Khamari McGriff in rotation, the Wildcats competed quite formidably with the AJ Dybantsa-led Cougars. BYU went into the halftime with just one point lead. McGriff played just three minutes in the second half, and after subbing out with more than 17 minutes left on the clock, never came back to the court. The absence of an experienced two-way player like McGriff benefited the Cougars immensely, who in turn scored 55 points in the last 20 minutes.

This subsequent incident on the court’s surface, especially during an emotional game for McGriff, wasn’t well-received by the fans, who didn’t hesitate to share their stern reactions on social media.

Dissent Revolves Around GlassFloor Technology Following Khamari McGriff’s Incident

“How is this even legal in a basketball rules sense? I know it’s all about money, but at some point, common sense should intervene over a marketing ploy. I feel bad for the kid. If other players are having health problems because of this i hope they step forward and make it public to stop this nonsense,” wrote a fan.

For context, the Glass Court technology has been made legal by FIBA. In 2022, the regulating basketball body approved it for top competitions. Since then, these courts have taken center stage in several tournaments, including the 2024 NBA All-Star Week in Indianapolis and the Big 12 Conference tournaments. On a surface level and in terms of entertainment value, the onset of the technology is beneficial.

The LED lights around the paint and different traction levels make it more interesting for the fans. But subsequent factors, including vision loss from LED lights and slippery surfaces due to the shoes’ lack of traction with the glass floor, are immensely disadvantageous for the players, as the comment perfectly reflects.

“Good God can’t we just play on a hardwood court !!” commented another.

“waiting to inevitably here more of this from the players. Insane how you can literally see them being lit up from the floor below more than the overhead lights, that has to f**k with their vision massively,” chimed in another.

As things turned out, Taj Manning wasn’t the only player who spoke up for his teammate, Khamari McGriff, and against the glass floors. Several players competing in the Big 12 tournament have shown resentment toward it, quietly suggesting that they believe the hardwood maple court is not yet replaceable. “The traction, to be honest with you, is really good, but when you go really, really hard, you slip,” Arizona State’s Allen Mukeba said. “You’re gonna slip, for sure. I think it’s more like the shoes and the court, they don’t really match that much.”

“When you hire a commissioner who never played the sport and is a ‘marketing specialist,’ this is what you get,” read a fan.

“NCAA literally writes the rule book, so $$$$$ is the answer to most issues in college pro sports,” stated another netizen.

With the incidents, the Big 12 front office was bound to come under fire. And the cause of the fall came on Commissioner Brett Yorkmark’s shoulders. After all, no other major national conference uses such courts for its tournament. Yes, it’s understandable that the organizers tried to improvise a bit to attract more fans to these courts. But the move has backfired heavily, even causing a player to miss his final collegiate game. Thus, the fans’ emotions are perfectly aligned against the conference’s interests: more revenue.

Given the challenges the glass court poses, there’s no doubt these courts at the T-Mobile Center will face more complaints from players and coaches. Additionally, more players like Khamari McGriff might face such issues. Until then, let us know your thoughts on the use of these floors in college basketball. Do let us know your thoughts.