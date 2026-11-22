Sixteen lead changes, seven ties, and a 35-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. If that sounded like one heck of a game, how about a team erasing a six-point deficit in the final 63 seconds before snatching victory with a three-pointer in the closing moments? Or Joyce Edwards dropping 22 points on near-flawless shooting in less than three quarters of work?

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It was indeed quite the show across Saturday’s women’s college basketball clashes. From statement runs in Orlando to dominant road blowouts, fans were treated to several impressive individual performances, exciting matchups, and memorable moments.

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Here’s a brief overview of some of the best performances and storylines from the night.

Best Game: North Carolina 78-64 Alabama

A contest featuring 16 lead changes and seven ties definitely makes a strong case for being the best game of the night. But beyond the back-and-forth battle, North Carolina and Alabama delivered an entertaining matchup that saw both teams exchange momentum before the Tar Heels eventually pulled away with a convincing 78-64 victory at the WBCA Showcase.

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North Carolina, which entered the game with a 3–2 record, opened proceedings with a 9-0 run. Alabama, however, responded strongly, trading 11 lead changes with the Tar Heels before taking a 38–36 advantage into halftime. All that effort to fight back eventually proved insufficient, as North Carolina closed the third quarter with a 13–0 run, capped by a remarkable 35-foot buzzer-beater from Laila Hull to give the Tar Heels a 60–50 lead.

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And even though the Crimson Tide trimmed the deficit to seven points (66–59) midway through the fourth quarter, they eventually allowed another 10–0 Tar Heel run. That stretch put the game out of reach, giving North Carolina a commanding 76–59 advantage with under two minutes remaining.

One thing the Tar Heels did particularly well in this game was take care of the basketball while making Alabama pay for its mistakes. They forced 18 turnovers while committing only six themselves, translating into a massive 28–4 advantage in points off turnovers. They were also considerably more effective in transition, recording 17 fast-break points compared to Alabama’s five.

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After starting the season with two consecutive losses, North Carolina has now recorded four wins in a row. The Tar Heels will be looking to make it five when they face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in their next game.

Best Player Performance: Joyce Edwards

Joyce Edwards was so dominant against Providence that South Carolina didn’t even need her for the fourth quarter. The sophomore forward scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting (90.9%) from the field, adding four rebounds and an assist. And after the Gamecocks built a commanding 56–30 lead through three quarters, head coach Dawn Staley saw little reason to bring her back onto the court in the final period. Edwards therefore finished the night with just 18 minutes of playing time.

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Joyce Edwards has been in terrific form for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season, averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her 22-point outing against Providence marked her third consecutive 20-point game. In fact, she has failed to reach that mark just twice in the six games she has played so far this season.

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Coach Staley and the Gamecocks will certainly be counting on more of that production when they face the UConn Huskies in their next game. However, judging by what Edwards has shown so far this season, head coach Geno Auriemma and his team will undoubtedly be paying special attention to the sophomore forward in that highly anticipated matchup.

Top Freshman Performance of the Day: Kate Harpring

Freshman guard Kate Harpring has been a major bright spot for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, and she was once again the difference-maker in their Saturday matchup against Alabama. Harpring led all scorers with 20 points, alongside five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

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She wasn’t simply fitting into the offense as a complementary freshman, either. Instead, she served as the clear focal point of North Carolina’s attack and defensive pressure against Alabama.

Harpring spent 37 minutes on the court, and she certainly justified the extended playing time. When North Carolina trailed 50–47 late in the third quarter, she sparked the game-changing 13–0 run by burying back-to-back three-pointers, directly dictating the momentum shift. Her three steals also helped spearhead a perimeter defense that forced 18 Alabama turnovers, contributing to UNC’s decisive 28–4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Through six games in the 2026–27 season, Harpring is averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 steals per game while playing 33.0 minutes per contest. She wasn’t just Saturday’s best freshman performer; she is also establishing herself as one of the most impressive freshmen in women’s college basketball this season.

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Upset of the Day: Texas Tech 58–57 Purdue

Texas Tech trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a 57–51 deficit with just 1:03 remaining in regulation. However, the Lady Raiders refused to let the game slip away, closing the contest on a decisive 7–0 run to complete a remarkable comeback. The winning basket came from the top of the key, where Jalynn Bristow buried a three-pointer with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock to seal the stunning 58–57 victory over Purdue.

The Lady Raiders forward who delivered the game-winner was crucial throughout the contest. Bristow led Texas Tech with 16 points on an impressive 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, while adding five rebounds. She was the only Texas Tech player to reach double figures in scoring. Still, it took a full-team effort to pull off such a dramatic late-game comeback, particularly with the defensive stops and forced turnover that gave the Lady Raiders an opportunity to win it in the closing seconds.

Sixth Woman of the Day: Ashlyn Watkins

Heading into the matchup against Providence, it already felt like a potential walkover for the Gamecocks, and the final score certainly reflected that. South Carolina kept the Friars to just seven points in two of the four quarters, allowing the coaching staff to rotate its players and distribute minutes more freely. But even in the 18 minutes Ashlyn Watkins spent on the floor, she still managed to make her presence felt.

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Watkins came off the bench to record eight points and a game-high nine rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. She also shot 4-of-8 from the floor and added one assist, one block, and one steal while committing just a single turnover. It was arguably her most complete performance of the young season.

The outing represents a significant step forward in Watkins’ return to action after missing the entire 2025–26 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January 2025. Serving as a spark plug off the bench in five of South Carolina’s first six games, she is averaging 4.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.33 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.

She is gradually working her way back into form, and Saturday’s performance offered another encouraging indication of what she can bring to the Gamecocks.