Unexpected upsets, jaw-dropping individual performances, close end-to-end battles with nail-biting finishes, and the heartbreak of almost winning before falling just short. These are some of the reasons why we love the game of basketball. And indeed, Wednesday night’s slate of women’s college basketball served up every single one of them.

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From Ohio State’s ranked thriller to Abilene Christian’s historic Big Ten upset and Liv McGill’s 30-point explosion, here are the top performers and defining moments from Wednesday night’s women’s college basketball games.

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Best Game: Ohio State 60-57 Ole Miss

Going by their Associated Press Poll rankings, it is safe to say this matchup featured two evenly matched teams, with both Ohio State and Ole Miss tied at No. 19 in the nation. And, judging by the 60-57 final score, with just a three-point difference separating them at the buzzer, that billing proved to be completely accurate.

One mistake you could, however, make by looking only at the low-scoring final is assuming this was a tight but dull game that lacked drama. In reality, it was pure chaos, defined by a dominant Buckeyes start, suffocating defense, and a nerve-wracking Rebels rally that came down to the final shot.

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The Rebels, who came into this game following a perfect 4-0 start to the season, were handed their first loss in a contest where they watched the Buckeyes blow the doors off early with a 19-4 first-quarter run. They would then spend the remaining three quarters gradually chipping away at the 15-point deficit, only to miss a potential go-ahead three-pointer with 10 seconds left and a game-tying attempt at the buzzer.

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Junior guard Jaloni Cambridge was crucial for Ohio State, finishing the game with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds. Kylee Kitts and Adriana Diaz also made important contributions, with Kitts dominating the glass with 15 boards and Diaz adding 15 points in just 16 minutes of play.

On the other side, senior guard Talaysia Cooper paced Ole Miss with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. She spearheaded the second-half comeback with a clutch four-point play inside the final two minutes to cut the deficit to two, before her potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds came up short.

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Overall, it was indeed a poor shooting night for both teams, with Ohio State shooting just 29.8% from the field and 20% from three-point range, while Ole Miss managed 32.8% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc. But what really ended up making the difference for Ohio State was its dominance on the glass and ability to cash in at the free-throw line. The Buckeyes converted 22 of their 31 free throws and recorded 51 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Rebels managed just 10 of their 16 free throws and finished with only 33 rebounds.

Best Player Performance: Liv McGill (Oklahoma State)

Liv McGill’s performance in Oklahoma State’s 77-63 win over St. John’s was simply a continuation of the remarkable scoring form she has displayed this season. Coming off a 34-point outburst against South Dakota State earlier in the week, McGill notched her second consecutive 30-point game, further underlining her importance to the Cowgirls’ offense.

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More specifically, Liv McGill finished the game with 30 points on 60.0% field-goal shooting, alongside 66.7% shooting from the free-throw line. She also delivered seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. It was an all-around impressive performance from the junior guard, who found ways to influence the game beyond simply putting the ball in the basket.

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Liv McGill, who came in after spending her first two college basketball seasons with the Florida Gators, is now averaging 21.8 points on 50% field-goal shooting, alongside 6.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.7 steals per game across the six games she has played so far this season. She has simply continued to cement her status as one of the nation’s premier offensive engines in the 2026/27 campaign.

Top Freshman Performance of the Day: Bralyah Miller

Talk about a buffet game, where everyone got something to feed on. That was exactly the case with North Texas in its historic 144-20 demolition of Saint Francis, and freshman guard Bralyah Miller served up a hefty portion of her own, helping herself to what turned out to be a career-high 19 points.

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However, apart from being an all-around dominant performance for the North Texas Mean Green, with eight players scoring in double figures and the team setting multiple NCAA records, Miller genuinely stood out as one of the top performers on the floor. She posted the second-highest point total and the third-highest overall game efficiency rating (24) in the entire contest.

Coming off the bench for 20 minutes, Miller poured in a career-high 19 points on efficient 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. She also added four steals, three rebounds, two assists, and a block without committing a single turnover.

“When they set the tone, I couldn’t let it drop. I came in ready to go,” Miller said after the game.

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The first four games Miller played this season saw her score just 10 points in total. So, she really did run with the tone set by the starters in this game, nearly doubling her entire season output in just 20 minutes. She will certainly be hoping to maintain this spark and confidence moving forward.

Upset of the Day: Abilene Christian 73-65 Northwestern

On paper, this game was indeed a David-versus-Goliath encounter, with a mid-major program punching up against a Big Ten opponent, although Abilene Christian had the rare privilege of playing at home. But, of course, that was no excuse for Northwestern to concede an 18-point first-half deficit and eventually fall 73-65.

One could, however, argue that the Northwestern Wildcats entered this game with shaky momentum. Having recorded three losses in their five previous games, including a three-game losing streak before snapping it with a win against Appalachian State ahead of this trip, they were still searching for consistency. So, yeah, Northwestern only really appeared to be the favourites on paper.

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To a large extent, Northwestern’s undoing in this game came down to the early hole it dug in the first half. Even though the Wildcats actually outscored Abilene Christian in the second half, they could never erase the damage done in the opening 20 minutes.

Northwestern were also quite exposed in transition, conceding 16 fast-break points while managing just four themselves. And, to a large extent, it looked as though they were relying on a one-woman offense. Senior guard Casey Harter was phenomenal, scoring a career-high 27 points, including 20 in the first half, on 10-of-20 shooting and 6-of-11 from three-point range. However, she received almost no consistent help from her teammates.

Overall, with this victory, Abilene Christian successfully defended its home floor at Moody Coliseum, recording its first-ever victory over a Big Ten opponent and its first win against a power-conference team since 2017. Northwestern, meanwhile, can only hope to bounce back in its next game against Northern Illinois when it returns home to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday.

Sixth Woman of the Day: Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall played her most minutes in a game this season for the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, logging 32 minutes, and she made sure to repay head coach Brooke Stoehr’s faith in her by recording her highest point total yet this season: a career-high 28 points. She topped her previous season high of 20 points, which also represented her previous career best and came earlier this season against the McNeese Cowgirls.

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Alongside her 28-point performance, which came on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line, Marshall also contributed 10 rebounds, a career-high five assists, three steals, and one block. It was a complete performance from the veteran reserve, who made her presence felt at both ends of the floor.

“Cannot say enough how much she impacted the game. I loved her response; it is what you want from a veteran. When she plays with that type of energy and emotion, she can be a force,” head coach Brooke Stoehr said of Marshall after the game.

Jordan Marshall has indeed proven to be a trusted contributor for the Techsters this season. Across six games, she is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Her minutes have also gradually improved as the season has progressed, and following this standout performance, she will be hoping to carry that momentum and continue providing the team with a reliable spark.