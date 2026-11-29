Saturday’s women’s college basketball slate featured plenty of standout performances, with Sarah Strong and Audi Crooks drawing headlines. However, the night’s biggest surprise came from a non-Division I program that walked into a D-I opponent’s arena and left with a win, making it one of the day’s more unexpected results.

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From a heavyweight showdown between Duke and UConn to Jovana Popovic’s showing and Savvy Swords making an impact off the bench, there was plenty to unpack. Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s top performers and biggest storylines from around women’s college basketball.

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Best Game: Duke – UConn

Duke came into Saturday’s meeting with UConn carrying a No. 5 ranking, but it was the Huskies who looked like the more convincing team at TD Garden. With the No. 5 Blue Devils visiting Boston for a high-profile matchup, Geno Auriemma’s team had an opportunity to make a statement after a difficult opening stretch of the season. UConn took advantage, putting together a dominant performance to beat Duke 65-48 and give its campaign some much-needed momentum.

The tone of the game was set almost immediately. UConn put 21 points on the board in the first quarter, forcing Duke to spend much of the opening stretch trying to keep pace. The Blue Devils did find ways to disrupt the Huskies, particularly through their defensive pressure, which created turnovers and prevented UConn from running away with the game early. That resistance continued into the second quarter, although Duke struggled to capitalize consistently. A 12-5 stretch brought the Blue Devils closer, but UConn answered before halftime, heading into the locker room with a nine-point advantage at 39-30.

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Duke needed a stronger offensive showing in the second half to change the direction of the contest. Instead, the Huskies continued to dictate the pace. Their lead reached 13 during the third quarter, and the closing minutes of the period were particularly frustrating for Lawson’s squad. Duke went without a field goal for the final 2:30, allowing UConn to enter the fourth quarter ahead 52-40. The deficit left the Blue Devils with little margin for error heading into the final period.

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Strong’s performance was a major reason UConn never relinquished control. The junior finished the night with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while also contributing three assists, two blocks, and six steals. Popovic made an impact alongside her, scoring 19 points and recording four steals. Shade finished with 10 points, and KK Arnold provided valuable support in her return from injury. The senior point guard dished out six assists, helping keep the Huskies’ offense organized.

The numbers behind the result further explain Duke’s struggles. The Blue Devils converted just 37.3% of their field-goal attempts and 21.4% from three-point range. UConn, by comparison, shot 53.1% overall and 38.5% from beyond the arc. The Huskies also won the rebounding battle 32-23 and made the most of transition opportunities, finishing with 13 fast-break points to Duke’s zero. Turnovers were an issue for both sides, but Duke’s inability to consistently convert offensively proved decisive as UConn finished with a convincing 17-point win.

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Best Player Performance: Sarah Strong and Audi Crooks

Sarah Strong’s ability to influence a game without being limited to one role was on full display against Duke. The UConn junior was involved in just about everything during the Huskies’ 65-48 victory, finishing with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, six steals, and two blocks. She made 10 of her 17 shots, including a pair from beyond the arc, but her contribution went well beyond putting points on the board. Duke struggled to find its footing with Strong constantly getting involved defensively, whether by disrupting possessions, creating turnovers, or making it difficult to get clean looks. The result was a first loss of the season for the Blue Devils, with Strong playing a significant part in making that happen.

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Over in Fort Myers, Audi Crooks gave Oklahoma State another reason to celebrate after a dominant outing against UMass at the Coconut Hoops Tournament. The Cowgirls had little trouble securing a 92-63 win, with Crooks accounting for much of the damage herself. The senior center poured in a season-best 33 points alongside 12 rebounds, converting 12 of her 17 attempts from the field and nine of 13 trips to the free-throw line. The numbers also added another milestone to her growing list of accomplishments. Crooks has now registered nine career games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, while her career total climbed to 2,429 points. That made her just the second active Division I player to reach 2,400 career points, with Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo being the other.

Both outings came in comfortable wins, but the way the two players got there was what stood out. Strong impacted the game through her work across the floor, while Crooks continued to punish opponents with her scoring presence near the basket.

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Top Freshman Performance of the Day: Jovana Popovic

Sarah Strong may have been the headline act in UConn’s victory over Duke, but she wasn’t the only Huskies player the Blue Devils struggled to contain. Jovana Popovic made the most of her opportunities, giving the Huskies a scoring presence that went beyond Strong and punishing Duke whenever she found room. The freshman finished with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including a three-pointer, helping UConn pull away for a 65-48 victory over the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.

For Popovic, it wasn’t just about the points. She barely put a foot wrong offensively, rarely wasted a possession, and kept delivering whenever UConn needed her. Despite spending 38 minutes on the court, the Serbian guard maintained her efficiency while recording four steals, two rebounds, and an assist. Her performance also meant Duke couldn’t simply concentrate its defensive efforts on Strong, with Popovic offering another threat capable of making the Blue Devils pay.

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The freshman’s latest outing is also consistent with what she has shown since arriving at UConn. Earlier this month, Popovic picked up Big East Freshman of the Week recognition after averaging 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals through her first three games. She had already demonstrated an ability to produce against ranked teams, and her performance against Duke only added to that growing impression.

Strong will inevitably remain central to what UConn does this season. However, having Popovic deliver at this level gives the Huskies another option opponents will have to account for. If she continues making the most of her opportunities, defending UConn could become a considerably tougher assignment.

Upset of the Day: Middle Georgia 55, Kennesaw State 41 (Non-D1 Visitor Beats a D1 Host)

A non-Division I program beating a Division I opponent is unusual enough, but doing so on the road makes the result even more remarkable. Middle Georgia State delivered exactly that on Saturday, walking into VyStar Arena and handing Kennesaw State a 55-41 defeat. The Knights showed no signs of being intimidated by the difference in competition, extending their unbeaten run to 7-0 in the process. For the Owls, it was a disappointing night at home that quickly turned into one of the more surprising results on the college basketball scoreboard.

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Middle Georgia State set the tone early, putting together an 8-0 run before closing the opening quarter with a 16-9 advantage. Kennesaw State struggled to find answers as the Knights continued to control the game, eventually building a lead of as much as 14 points. By halftime, the visitors were still comfortably ahead at 31-21. However, the Owls had a chance to make things interesting in the third quarter after Middle Georgia managed only eight points. Kennesaw State, nonetheless, failed to capitalize, scoring just 10 points of its own and heading into the final quarter still facing a sizable deficit.

The shooting numbers only made matters worse for the Owls. Kennesaw State finished the night converting just 22% of its shots, while Middle Georgia State shot 35.2% from the field. The difference was even more noticeable from beyond the arc, where the Knights hit eight of their 18 attempts. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, managed just five makes on 31 attempts, leaving little room for a late comeback.

Milanni Abdus-Salaam led the Knights with 13 points and five blocks, while Mireia Pou chipped in 11 points. On the other side, Tracey Bershers finished with nine points to lead Kennesaw State, but the Owls never managed to generate enough offense to seriously threaten their opponents. For Middle Georgia State, keeping its unbeaten run alive was certainly important. However, beating a Division I team on its home court, and doing so by 14 points, made Saturday’s victory all the more memorable.

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Sixth Woman of The Day: Savvy Swords

Savvy Swords has wasted little time giving Kentucky a reason to trust her minutes. The freshman is coming off two productive outings, with Saturday’s matchup against South Dakota State marking another step forward. After putting up 15 points against Maine on Friday, Swords returned the next day with 18 points and eight rebounds, helping the Wildcats secure a commanding 92-60 win. And while the scoring numbers naturally draw attention, she offered considerably more than offense throughout the contest.

Her efficiency was another encouraging part of the performance. Swords needed just nine attempts from the field to make six shots, with two of her three attempts from deep finding the net. She was also 4-of-6 at the free-throw line. However, the freshman wasn’t limited to making shots, as she added four steals and two assists to her stat line. Those contributions allowed her to make an impact in multiple areas, rather than relying solely on her scoring to get noticed.

Swords also had a moment to remember before the break. As the first half came to a close, she buried a half-court shot at the buzzer, giving her impressive afternoon another highlight. It was the second consecutive game in which the freshman had surpassed her previous career-best scoring mark, following Friday’s 15-point outing with an even bigger performance against South Dakota State.

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With Kentucky already having several players capable of contributing offensively, Swords’ ability to make her minutes count is an encouraging addition to Kenny Brooks’ rotation. Her recent performances have certainly given the Wildcats something to build on, particularly with the freshman finding ways to contribute beyond scoring.