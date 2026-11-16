From Tessa Johnson Powering Gamecocks to UConn’s Worst Loss in Two Decades: WBB’s Top Performers

Women’s basketball fans were in for a treat on November 15, as No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 3 USC Trojans headlined Sunday night. While Dawn Staley’s troops barely came out with the win, Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies were handed a historic defeat by No. 7 Louisville. Meanwhile, freshmen Morgan Stewart and Ryann Jennings made their mark, and Lucia Yenes delivered a double-double off the bench.

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Below, we look at the biggest and best performances from Sunday night of women’s basketball.

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Best Game: No. 1 South Carolina Holds Off No. 3 USC, 89-85

The “Real SC” is still South Carolina, as the No. 1-ranked team continues to cement their case as the best team in women’s college basketball this season. Staley’s side is now 6-0 all-time against the Trojans. With the 89-85 win, this was the third time the Gamecocks beat the Trojans in a calendar year after winning 69-52 last year in Los Angeles and a 101-61 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“Now you guys can stop saying who the real SC is, because we are,” Gamecocks fifth-year forward Chloe Kitts said at the end of her postgame press conference.

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The Gamecocks’ victory was anything but easy. After all, we saw the return of JuJu Watkins. With South Carolina building a 12-point advantage in the fourth quarter, the Women of Troy refused to go down without a fight. A late 13-3 scoring run, highlighted by three-pointers from Jazzy Davidson and JuJu Watkins, brought the Trojans within two points with 42 seconds left. However, the Gamecocks’ Jordan Lee came in clutch, delivering a crucial defensive play to block Watkins’ drive.

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Watkins finished with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting, still trying to find her groove following her ACL tear. Freshman Saniyah Hall contributed with 17 points. For the Gamecocks, Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts controlled the paint and contributed with double-doubles. Edwards scored 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kitts piled up 15 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Jerzy Robinson chipped in 11 points.

But Tessa Johnson had the biggest impact for the Gamecocks and thoroughly deserves a separate mention following her career-high scoring display.

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Best Performance: Tessa Johnson

With 13 seconds left, the Gamecocks led by two points. They needed at least two more points to guarantee the victory. And they had the perfect opportunity because standing on the charity stripe was Tessa Johnson. The senior guard buried both shots for an 89-85 win.

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Johnson finished the game with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including three three-pointers. She also converted 7-of-8 free throw attempts, while grabbing two rebounds and three assists.

“I didn’t know that, I was just trying to win,” Johnson said about setting a career-high, per ESPN.

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Individual accolades aside, Johnson also became the first Gamecocks player to score at least 25 points against an AP top-five opponent since Aliyah Boston in 2023, who scored 26 against the Huskies.

“I hope that all the WNBA scouts are watching her because she’s adding to her game,” Staley said, adding that Johnson is “probably the best shooter in the country and now you can add scoring because she’s attacking the rim right now as well.”

Top Freshmen of the Day: Morgan Stewart and Ryann Jennings (Tie)

It was hard to choose, so we included both. On Sunday night, freshman guards Morgan Stewart and Ryann Jennings earned recognition through their impressive offensive displays.

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Starting off strong, the Florida State freshman guard got a firsthand experience that a rivalry game against Florida is anything but pretty. Still, Stewart helped Florida State maintain its unbeaten start to the season with a 71-63 victory over its in-state rival. Stewart led the Seminoles with a career-high 22 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. She also contributed three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“It felt really good. I feel like practice and shootarounds definitely prepared us, and the work that our practice guys do against us definitely had us prepared,” Stewart said after the game.

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Meanwhile, Jennings was particularly impressive for Lehigh, recording a career-high 24 points in a 73-67 loss to Vermont. The freshman shot 11-of-17 from the field, including two three-pointers, and added four rebounds.

Her impact was most visible in the early periods, when she knocked down a three-pointer before Gracyn Lovette also connected from outside the arc to help Lehigh build an 11-point advantage. While the Mountain Hawks led by seven points at halftime, Vermont made a late 27-16 fourth-quarter surge to win 73-67. Lehigh dropped to 1-3, but Jennings’ performance was the biggest talking point coming out of the game.

Upset of the Day: No. 7 Louisville Dominates No. 4 UConn, 69-51

“It was like a reminder of how lucky we were and how good we had it,” this is what UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma had to say following Azzi Fudd’s induction into the Huskies of Honor, two days after a surprise loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Safe to say, the alarm bells are ringing more than ever after the Huskies already suffered their second loss of the young season.

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Auriemma called the 77-66 loss to the Wolverines “deeply disappointing.” Now, a 69-51 blowout loss matches the Huskies’ largest defeat in the last two decades and is their first wire-to-wire loss since December 3, 2023, at Texas. For context, the Huskies didn’t lose a single game last season until the Final Four.

“It’s a helpless feeling,” Auriemma said after arriving at the press conference 87 minutes after the game ended alongside Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade. “It’s been really aggravating and frustrating for the coaching staff. We were stunned in the locker room at some of the stuff that we saw today,” he added.

The Cardinals dominated from the get-go, establishing a 16-9 advantage in the first quarter before limiting the Huskies to just seven points in the second. UConn managed only 16 points in the entire first half, its lowest first-half scoring output since the 2010 National Championship Game against Stanford. The Huskies didn’t score a single bucket in the first three minutes and missed their first 8-of-9 shots.

The second half was just as bad. Louisville returned with an 8-0 run, and the Huskies had just 29 points on the sheet. The Cardinals also dominated the rebounding battle and forced UConn into 17 turnovers, coughing the ball 12 times in the first half. And while Sarah Strong (19 points), Jovana Popovic (13 points), and Ashlynn Shade (13 points) tried to turn the tide in the Huskies’ favor, most of those points came after the game was pretty much done and dusted.

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The Cardinals improved to 6-0, securing their second-largest victory over a top-five opponent in the past 45 years. But head coach Jeff Walz pointed out that he doesn’t want his team to get ahead of themselves after the statement win. His efforts were also appreciated by Auriemma.

“Certainly his Final Four teams that we played against were great,” Auriemma said, “but I think … in the last four or five years, this is probably one of his best teams that I’ve seen.”

The Huskies now have an unusual 3-2 record to start the season, the second time over the last 35 seasons they had two losses in their first five games (2023-24). Thankfully for Auriemma, the group will next play against unranked Seton Hall on Friday at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford.

Sixth Woman of the Day: Lucia Yenes

Graduate student Lucia Yenes made the most of her minutes off the bench, helping San Francisco secure a convincing 79-54 road victory over UC San Diego.

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She made an impact on both ends of the floor, recording a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. Yenes also contributed two assists, three steals, and two blocks. Apart from Yenes, freshman Maria Burliga also scored a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

“We wanted to play an up-tempo game and get up and down the floor. We wanted to put them in a position where they had to play us in transition… just really pleased with how our girls came out and played,” San Francisco head coach Molly Goodenbour said after the game.