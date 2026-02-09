Frustrated Kim Caldwell Refuses to Shoulder Blame for Tennessee’s Worst Loss in Program History

Two games against top-ranked teams, and suddenly, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers seem to be in the shadow of their dominant self. Kim Caldwell’s team has now suffered three defeats in the last four games, dropping them from 14-3 to 15-6 so far this season. Their latest scar came in a 43-point deficit against No.2 South Carolina on Sunday, the worst defeat in the program’s history, prompting Caldwell to clearly refuse to be the one at fault in this tumultuous situation.

The Lady Vols suffered a 30-point defeat at the hands of the UConn Huskies last month, the second-worst in the program’s history. They did make an effort to mount a comeback with a non-conference win over Georgia, but the mammoth 93-50 defeat on Sunday eventually served as the primary catalyst in turning her disappointment into frustration, and she didn’t hesitate to vent it at her players in the post-match press conference. “That’s a question for them about why they can’t stick together,” Caldwell said while answering the errors in the team’s two consecutive 30+ defeats within 10 days.

This wasn’t the first time this season that Caldwell has highlighted her team’s locker room issues. She has earlier pinpointed the team for being late to training sessions and not showcasing the required level of intensity to win. After the South Carolina game, Caldwell emphasized the lack of leadership and mentality, urging her players to take more responsibility and show character on the court.

“We had a lot of quit in us tonight. And that’s something that’s been consistent with our team is when we’re not comfortable and things don’t go our way, I have a team that’ll just quit on you and you can’t do that in big games,” Caldwell said.

“I don’t know necessarily know that they’re sitting there defeated,” she further added in the interview. “I do know we don’t have the leadership we need, player-wise, and we’ve talked about for a couple of weeks. It can come from anytime anywhere, but we need somebody that is respected and does things the right way to step up and lead this team from a player standpoint.”

The South Carolina game was plagued with errors, and the numbers reflect the whole story. Their struggle with ball security continues: they rolled over the ball 18 times in the game. This helped Dawn Staley’s team immensely on the fast break, with offensive players Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson combining for 41 points.

Moreover, Tennessee’s shooting from both the perimeter and open play was cold throughout the game. The Lady Vols were 18 of 65 from the field for a disappointing 28%, and their 10 of 44 from three-point range didn’t help the cause either. Talaysia Cooper managed to hold on with 17 points, but it was too little and lacked support.

Imago Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee Lady Vols and UT Martin at Thomspson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Despite the defeat, Tennessee remains third with a 7-2 conference record. It showcases signs of an elite SEC team, but the consistent flaws and the trend of folding against ranked teams are cause for concern heading into the business end of the season. But moving ahead, head coach Kim Caldwell might have found a strategy to turn things around before things go further south for them.

Kim Caldwell Rests Her Faith on Young Players for a Quick Turnaround

For Kim Caldwell and Tennessee, the margin of error has become thinner following their recent four-game stretch. Efficiency with the ball, a formidable defense, and improved shooting are not optional going forward in the season. And the Lady Vols’ head coach believes her team’s young guns can clear this hurdle for her.

When asked about her strategy to get their season back on track, Caldwell candidly replied, “We have a few young ones that I think could step up and lead because they do the things right way, defending the paint.”

The Tennessee roster does have a few freshmen who have impressed right away in their debut season. Guard Mia Pauldo, who is averaging 12.2 points, is being considered one of the top prodigies for the Lady Vols going forward in the future. She is a fierce two-way player and can exploit tight defenses efficiently. Jaida Civil is another prospect who has shone in the limited time she has had, suggesting that her role might be expanding as the season goes deeper.

Caldwell might rest her faith in these freshman players for future success. However, to achieve greater success at the National Championships next month, the experienced players, including Janiah Barker, Zee Spearman, and Talaysia Cooper, will have to contribute much more than they currently do.

Kim Caldwell’s team won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to turn this season around. Unranked Missouri is up next on Thursday, followed by a challenge against No.4 Texas on Sunday. Do you see Tennessee improve their situation in these games? Let us know in the comments.