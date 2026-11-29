UConn’s third November loss left it at 4–3, while Duke arrived in Boston undefeated and without allowing more than 60 points in any of its six games. That defense ranked fifth nationally at 46.8 points allowed per game, giving Sarah Strong a difficult test in Saturday’s top-10 matchup. Afterward, Duke coach Kara Lawson explained what made the junior such a challenging player to defend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking after No. 7 UConn faced No. 5 Duke at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, November 28, Duke head coach Kara Lawson addressed the junior forward’s performance against her defense. In a postgame excerpt shared on X by Storrs Central, Lawson described the range of Strong’s offensive skills:

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are few players that have the full offensive package and she’s definitely one of them.”

Lawson’s praise followed Sarah Strong scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead UConn to a 65–48 victory. Lawson also explained that Strong could score from every area of the floor, making it difficult for Duke to find an effective defensive answer. She shot 10-of-17 overall (58.8%), going 8-of-11 on two-pointers, 2-of-6 from three, and 3-of-5 at the line. UConn never trailed, improved to 5–3, handed Duke (6–1) its first defeat, and claimed its first top-five win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong’s influence extended beyond scoring: in 39 minutes, she had six steals, three assists, and two blocks while committing just one personal foul, after fouling out at Michigan and picking up four fouls against South Carolina.

UConn made 10 of its first 12 shots and finished at 53.1% (26-of-49), building leads of 21–14 after the first quarter and 39–30 at halftime. Strong scored 11 of UConn’s 13 fourth-quarter points as the Huskies won the paint 34–24 and held Duke, led by Toby Fournier’s 12 points, to 37.3% shooting and eight points in the final period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong also had significant help from her teammates. Jovana Popovic added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting with four steals, Ashlynn Shade scored 10, and returning point guard KK Arnold supplied six assists without a turnover in 35 minutes.

UConn still committed 23 turnovers, including six by Sarah Strong, but forced 20 Duke giveaways and converted them into 18 points. The Huskies outrebounded Duke 32–23 and held a 13–0 advantage on fast breaks. Duke entered averaging 84.8 points and had scored at least 71 in each of its first six games; UConn held the Blue Devils to a season-low 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawson’s assessment came with a recruiting connection to her program. On April 6, 2024, Strong—a Durham, North Carolina, native and the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class—chose UConn over fellow finalists Duke and North Carolina. Against Duke, Strong recorded her third career game with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. According to ESPNW, all other UConn players combined had managed only two such performances over the previous 25 years.

Saturday’s double-double was Strong’s second straight and third this season, building on a sophomore campaign in which she totaled 699 points, 293 rebounds, 146 assists, and 130 steals while winning the AP, Naismith, Wooden, Wade, and USBWA national player of the year awards. She is averaging 21.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, shooting 52.4% overall and 44.0% from three (22-of-50).

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, she scored a career-high 39 against No. 10 Iowa, made seven of eight threes in a 25-point outing during an 87–55 win at No. 17 Ohio State, and recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds against No. 1 South Carolina.

UConn entered Saturday having lost to Michigan (77–66), Louisville (69–51), and South Carolina (65–56), giving Geno Auriemma his first three-loss November in 42 seasons. Duke, meanwhile, was ranked above UConn for the first time since March 12, 2007. Behind Sarah Strong’s two-way control, Saturday’s win extended the Huskies’ streak against the Blue Devils to 12 straight and improved their all-time series record to 15–3.

ADVERTISEMENT

UConn hosts UNLV at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET before facing Maryland (December 5) and Notre Dame on the road (9th). Saturday’s shooting efficiency offers a benchmark for that stretch, though the turnovers against Duke remain a concern. UConn is also scheduled to visit Duke in Strong’s hometown of Durham during the 2027–28 season, potentially giving Lawson another chance to prepare for Sarah Strong’s offensive versatility.