Notre Dame entered Tuesday averaging 106.6 points per game, yet its explosive offense managed just 64 against Davidson. Even Hannah Hidalgo endured an unusually difficult shooting afternoon as the No. 13 Fighting Irish worked to protect their unbeaten start in the Bahamas. Yet what unfolded in the final minute gave head coach Niele Ivey a reason to reflect on something far bigger than the box score.

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Following Notre Dame’s opening matchup of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, on November 24, 2026, South Bend Tribune reporter Kyle Smedley shared Ivey’s postgame reaction on X. Asked about Hannah Hidalgo drawing level atop Notre Dame women’s basketball’s all-time career scoring list with 2,626 points, Ivey pointed to what she saw from her guard from the start:

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“I knew Hannah was a program-changer and a game-changer. I knew when she stepped on campus, she was going to separate herself — but she really exceeded my expectations … I never take for granted the greatness that she brings to us. I’m just really, really, really proud of her, because it’s not easy doing what she does day in and day out.”

As reported in Smedley’s X post, Ivey expected Hannah Hidalgo to transform the program, yet acknowledged the senior guard’s sustained level of play has surpassed even those expectations. Hidalgo scored 22 points in No. 13 Notre Dame’s 64–52 win over Davidson, knocking down two free throws with 38 seconds left to tie Arike Ogunbowale’s program career scoring record at 2,626 points. The tie leaves Hidalgo one point away from claiming sole possession of the record while keeping the Irish unbeaten at 6–0.

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Why Hannah Hidalgo’s Historic Milestone Means More to Niele Ivey

That milestone carries a personal layer for Ivey because she coached both players at the top of Notre Dame’s scoring list. Long before taking over as head coach in 2020, Ivey served as recruiting coordinator throughout Ogunbowale’s 2015–19 Notre Dame career and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016, helping develop the star guard during the program’s 2018 national championship run. Watching Hidalgo pull even with a former pupil she recruited and coached gives Ivey’s praise rare firsthand perspective.

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Tuesday was not the first time Hannah Hidalgo caught Ogunbowale in the Notre Dame record book. On December 21, 2025, Hidalgo recorded the program’s first 30-point triple-double in a 110–38 win over Bellarmine for her 12th career 30-point game, surpassing Ogunbowale’s previous school mark of 11.

Hidalgo also surpassed Ogunbowale’s Notre Dame single-season scoring record in 2025–26, finishing with 909 points against the previous mark of 849. Now, Hidalgo has matched Ogunbowale’s 2,626-point career total in just 109 games—40 fewer appearances than the 149 games Ogunbowale played in South Bend.

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Reaching the tie against Davidson required grit rather than hot shooting. Hidalgo finished 7-of-21 from the field and 0-of-2 from three-point range across 39 minutes, but she went a perfect 8-of-8 at the free-throw line while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block, and just one turnover. When Davidson threatened late, she scored eight fourth-quarter points to steady the offense and seal the milestone at the stripe.

Notre Dame needed that composure on an afternoon when little came easily. Although the Irish carried a 48–31 lead into the fourth quarter, Davidson opened the final period with an 11–2 run to pull within 50–42 behind Katie Donovan’s 16 points and Lilli Onnela’s 15 before dropping to 3–4.

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Shooting a season-low 39% and 2-of-15 from three with 16 turnovers, Notre Dame leaned on sophomore Leah Macy’s 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists alongside freshman Jacy Abii’s 11 points to stay undefeated.

Ivey’s remarks about Hannah Hidalgo’s daily impact also reflect all-around production that extends well beyond scoring totals. Just 10 days earlier in a 108–84 win over DePaul on November 14, Hidalgo’s 31-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist, four-steal outing made her the first men’s or women’s NCAA college basketball player to reach 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, and 500 steals. Sustaining that two-way standard—while averaging 27.7 points through six senior games—explains why Ivey refuses to take her guard’s run for granted.

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Hidalgo now needs just one point to move past Ogunbowale as Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer. She will have that opportunity on Thanksgiving Day when the Fighting Irish close out their Battle 4 Atlantis campaign against unbeaten No. 22 West Virginia. The first ranked test of the season now doubles as the stage for her next piece of program history.