Kim Mulkey Announces Final Decision Amid Rumors Around Her Potential Successor at LSU

As Kim Mulkey prepares for the toughest chapter in her career, the iconic coach is still making some huge calls at LSU. One such decision about her potential replacement got everyone talking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A constant presence in the LSU Tigers’ base is about to make his way to a rival league, and that wouldn’t be easy for anyone to take, let alone Kim Mulkey, who would miss out on one of her prized possessions. Gary Redus, who worked as an assistant under Mulkey, will now be joining Rutgers as a head coach for the first time in his coaching career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s a tough pill to swallow, no doubt, as it was Kim Mulkey who brought Redus on board during her second season in charge with the Tigers, and now, after four years, these two will be parting ways, which saw them make many memories, which includes a NCAA championship in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulkey was clearly emotional about the split-up, but being a thorough professional, recognized that Redus’ talents were required elsewhere.

“As I told him, you can’t be married to two wives.’ I said, ‘Get out of here, go to work, get your staff in place, get your kids that are there to stay.’ He hasn’t even visited Rutgers. He took the job over the phone or whatever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know his love for our program and our team, he’d want to be on the bench for us, too. But as a mentor, I can’t be selfish and ask him to stay with our team,” said Mulkey.