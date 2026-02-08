Geno Auriemma Announces Reason Behind Benching Sarah Strong

For the first time in two seasons, the Huskies took the floor without their reliable forward, Sarah Strong, as they faced Butler at PeoplesBank Arena. Strong’s absence did not trouble UConn in the slightest, as the Huskies mauled the Bulldogs for daring to cross onto their turf, 80–48. But more than the game itself, what drew attention was Strong’s absence, and Geno Auriemma clarified why he chose to leave her out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per an update by Emily Adams on X: “Geno Auriemma said that Sarah Strong was experiencing some “tightness” and they wanted to make sure it didn’t go any further, which is why she was out for rest. Said if she had to play today she could have and would have been fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, a glance at the Huskies ‘ statistics tells you how Strong is carrying the team on her broad shoulders. Yes, there is Azzi Fudd, no denying that, but the sophomore is outdoing her. After winning the NCAA championship as a freshman, Strong has managed to elevate her game even further. She leads her team in four different aspects: points 19.2, rebounds 8.0, steals 3.4, and blocks 1.5.

Beyond that, Blanca Quiñonez (shoulder) and Caroline Ducharme (migraine) remained sidelined for the fourth straight game. There was also no change for Morgan Cheli (ankle) and Ice Brady (knee), who continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah’s replacement for the day was sophomore sharpshooter Allie Ziebell in the starting lineup, and she helped fill the massive void Strong leaves behind. Ziebell was one of three Huskies who scored 11 points on the day, with Ashlyn Shade and Serah Williams scoring the same amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then came Azzi Fudd, who led the way with a solid 17-point performance, most of which came in the first quarter to help the Huskies swing the momentum in their favor early on. Like always, KK Arnold was a menace on defense with four steals, and she did a great job of looking for her shot on the offensive end, scoring 10-points as well.

The 71-year-old couldn’t be prouder of his players and the way they are performing now, but when asked which player has been a guiding force in channeling the younger talent, Geno Auriemma named someone who surprised everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

UConn’s senior guard gets huge praise from Geno Auriemma

Geno Auriemma is leading a team that’s redefining dominance this season. Carrying over a 40-game winning streak, the Huskies are in a league of their own right now, making and breaking records along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, the head coach deserves credit for this, but Geno, being as gracious as he is, also gives his admiration to a senior point guard who he believes is guiding the teammates perfectly. And if you think it’s Azzi Fudd, you are sadly mistaken. It’s none other than Azzi’s fellow senior, Caroline Ducharme.

“Caroline, who’s not playing right now, has been here for five years and has been through a lot, and she’s great with the players, a great teammate… Your question is good because some of them have had a huge impact on the court. Everybody sees it, right? But somebody like Caroline, people haven’t seen her impact,” Auriemma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Nov 8, 2023; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) shoots for three points against the Dayton Flyers in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While Azzi Fudd is leading on the court, Caroline is doing the same from behind the scenes. Things haven’t been easy, however, as she suffered a concussion in her freshman year and saw limited game time over the last two seasons, appearing in just 13 games.

Remember the time Bueckers suffered an ACL injury, and Azzi Fudd also went out with a right knee problem? Those were some defining moments, but Ducharme didn’t let the team feel their absence. She went on to average 15.8 points over a 15-game stretch. But then another concussion episode followed, sidelining her for 13 games and dashing expectations of an expanded role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luck was never on her side, it seems, and a real coach like Geno Auriemma understands it and feels it. Hopefully, the Huskies can finish their year with another NCAA championship, as that would be a befitting farewell gift for Caroline Ducharme for her immense contributions.