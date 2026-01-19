Geno Auriemma Calls Out Rebecca Lobo After UConn vs. LSU Details Are Revealed

The best teams meeting for a fiery non-conference game is always breaking news. And with three months still left on the slate for UConn, they have just confirmed a 2026-27 non-conference game. Former Husky Rebecca Lobo, now a long-time reporter at ESPN, reported on A Touch More: The Podcast with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe that Geno Auriemma’s UConn and Kim Mulkey’s LSU will face off against each other next season in a neutral location in Nashville, with ESPN broadcasting the event. Never one to pass up an opportunity, Auriemma quickly ribbed his alum the moment she made the announcement.

“People join the media, and they can’t keep a secret, not that it’s a secret anyway,” Auriemma joked. “You’re starting to get more of (those games) on a regular basis now. That’s kind of the way it goes, and it’s a game that I think players look forward to as well. I haven’t gotten the date of that game yet, but I hope it’s one of those. January, February games.”

Mulkey is now in her fifth season as the LSU boss, but this will be the first time she will be facing off against Geno Auriemma’s Huskies with the Tigers. Auriemma and Mulkey clashed nine times when she was the head coach of Baylor, with UConn holding a 5-4 advantage in the series.

