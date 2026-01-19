brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Geno Auriemma Calls Out Rebecca Lobo After UConn vs. LSU Details Are Revealed

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Geno Auriemma Calls Out Rebecca Lobo After UConn vs. LSU Details Are Revealed

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The best teams meeting for a fiery non-conference game is always breaking news. And with three months still left on the slate for UConn, they have just confirmed a 2026-27 non-conference game. Former Husky Rebecca Lobo, now a long-time reporter at ESPN, reported on A Touch More: The Podcast with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe that Geno Auriemma’s UConn and Kim Mulkey’s LSU will face off against each other next season in a neutral location in Nashville, with ESPN broadcasting the event. Never one to pass up an opportunity, Auriemma quickly ribbed his alum the moment she made the announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“People join the media, and they can’t keep a secret, not that it’s a secret anyway,” Auriemma joked. “You’re starting to get more of (those games) on a regular basis now. That’s kind of the way it goes, and it’s a game that I think players look forward to as well. I haven’t gotten the date of that game yet, but I hope it’s one of those. January, February games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulkey is now in her fifth season as the LSU boss, but this will be the first time she will be facing off against Geno Auriemma’s Huskies with the Tigers. Auriemma and Mulkey clashed nine times when she was the head coach of Baylor, with UConn holding a 5-4 advantage in the series.

(This is a developing story)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved