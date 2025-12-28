Geno Auriemma Claps Back at Jan Jensen’s UConn Remarks After Holiday Break

Geno Auriemma and UConn blew away Jan Jensen’s Iowa before the holiday break. The Huskies led by as many as 31 points as Iowa failed to ever take the lead in the 90-64 loss. After the game, Jan Jensen remained positive and pointed towards Michigan as an example of how a team could match against UConn.

“You watch what they did with Michigan. That Swords is pretty good, and she hit some Caitlin Clark-type shots, and they found a way.” She said, “So when you’re going to beat Connecticut, if you go back on who they’ve played and how they’ve done it, this is pretty much their blueprint.” However, Auriemma dismissed the idea that Jensen had identified a “fatal weakness.”

“No, I don’t have any thoughts on it at all. I think the blueprint is hope we miss shots. I mean, she could have asked me, I would have told her,” Auriemma said ahead of the Butler game.“It’s called basketball. You know, you have to put the ball in the basket if you want to win.”

Michigan has been the closest scare for the unbeaten UConn so far. Syla Swords knocked down three of her eight 3-pointers in the final minute of the contest, including a deep 3 with 13 seconds remaining to come within one point, 70-69. Experience helped UConn walk away with a close 72-69 win. As Geno mentioned, the opponents just have to hope it’s their bad day, like against Michigan. They shot a season low 37.7% from the field and still walked away with the win.

Auriemma’s squad ranks eighth nationally in field-goal percentage (51%), third in 3-point shooting (40.6%), and first in assists per game (24), all while using a deep 10-player rotation. With Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, UConn also has two star players who can take over a game. On the other hand, what Jensen meant was correct as well.

“You just got to be able to score against UConn,” Jensen also said. “You have to be able to score with them because you will not stop them. So, you’ve got to make the ones you should make.” To give yourself the best chance at beating the best team in the country, silly mistakes are met with harsh punishment. While it may not be a “blueprint,” no team wins without it. It’s a scarier prospect that this UConn team is still not utilizing every resource.

Geno Auriemma Explains Why UConn Recruited Gandy-Malou Mamel

Gandy Malou-Mamel is the first Irish player in UConn history. The word used to describe her while recruiting was ‘raw’. “Gandy is in some ways raw, but she has a couple of characteristics that are really valuable,” Auriemma said while recruiting her. “She runs the floor great, and she wants to play defense and rebound the ball. We certainly could use another big post presence, and she’ll be a great compliment to the bigs we have on the roster now.”

She was ranked No.75 recruit by ESPN and averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior in 2024-25. Compared to some sharpened freshmen like Blanca Quinonez, she is a unique recruit. However, there is one thing Geno Auriemma is impressed with: her maturity.

“She’s more mature than your average kid coming in as a freshman, that’s for sure. In general. I think she’s also very very levelheaded and very much I’m going to UConn. I’ve only played basketball for x long amount of time. I’m going to UConn, and I have a lot to learn, and that’s what I’m going to do. Yeah, it’s rare, you know,” Auriemma said. But then again, that’s why we recruited her because she is kind of a rare kid.”

Malou Mamel has made her debut, playing some minutes against Loyola College and getting her first points against Xavier. With the frontcourt packed, Mamel is unlikely to play a significant part this season unless a major injury crisis strikes. However, Auriemma and UConn are taking the long-term approach for the Center, and she is focused on improving as well. Malou Mamel could become a key piece of the puzzle for Auriemma down the line.