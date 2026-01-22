Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley Get Early Validation as Top Recruits Earn National Respect

As Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma compete for the 2025-26 National Championship, the coaches have already started preparing for next season. That is through their respective recruiting classes. Staley has signed 5-star recruit Jerzy Robinson, who is also ranked at No.3 on 247Sports. Auriemma isn’t far behind, earning a commit from Olivia Vukosa, the No.4 recruit. As they prepare to begin their college careers, the two top recruits have received a major honor courtesy of their high school performances.

Vukosa attends Christ the King High School, the same one from which UConn greats Sue Bird and Tina Charles graduated. As a junior in 2024-25, she averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and 3.8 assists per game. While Vukosa anchors the East Coast, Robinson shines out West. Robinson stars at Sierra Canyon, one of the top programs in Los Angeles.

Naturally, such standout talents have earned both players major recognition. Both Vukosa and Robinson were included in the Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Midseason Team. Note that the Midseason Team is not the final award, but it’s an in-season shortlist highlighting standouts who are in the National Player of the Year race. It includes 24 of the best high school seniors and juniors and one sophomore.

Their senior years have been different. Robinson is recovering from a nagging foot injury. She made her debut against Louisville in early January and recorded 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 10 minutes. However, the talent is evident. “She can handle the ball, she can score the ball, she rebounds the ball, she plays tremendous defense, and she can score the ball,” her high school coach, Alicia Komaki, said. “When you’re when you can do all those things, that’s great, but when you’re elite at doing all those things, that’s a whole different conversation.” As Robinson returns to the fold, Vukosa has continued impressing Geno Auriemma.

Vukosa impressed at the 2026 Hoophall Classic. With Auriemma in the stands, Vukosa showed everything that he valued: hard work and maturity in their 53-39 loss to Mater Dei. “When you watch all these games, there’s nobody else like her,” Auriemma told CT Insider. “I think she’s gonna be really good for us.” Auriemma will look to build around Vukosa next season with Sarah Strong at the helm. However, coach Auriemma will need to figure things out before she becomes a centerpiece at UConn.

Geno Auriemma Has To Figure Out How To Utilise Sarah Strong and Olivia Vukosa

Sarah Strong is already the best player in the country. This year, playing that combo guard cum forward role, she is averaging 18.6 points,8.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Her playmaking, scoring, and defense have been elite. But how will Olivia Vukosa, a center, fit in with Strong, who occupies a similar area around the paint?

“I think it will open her up,” Vukosa said. “I know sometimes she has to bring it out and also take the floor. And I think by my getting there, she’ll be able to work outside a little more, which I think, from what I’ve seen, she can do amazingly. I’m just excited for that pick-and-roll with her.”

Vukosa is a center with size, combined with shooting, rare for someone in her role. She even led Croatia at the 2024 U17 World Cup while averaging 19.4 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals. The combination can work splendidly for Geno Auriemma. However, it could also minimise Sarah Strong’s effect around the rim as a side effect.

Currently, she is shooting 41.1% from the three-point line but attempting only 3.8 per game. Playing off Vukosa and Azzi Fudd graduating would push her into shooting more threes. Something she hasn’t done in her two years at UConn so far. It could prevent Strong from playing at her best. Nevertheless, both are elite talents and can adapt, but Geno Auriemma would need to work on getting 100% out of both.