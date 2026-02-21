Geno Auriemma Drops Locker Room Update That UConn Fans Don’t Want to Hear

For a team that has struggled with roster availability issues all season, the UConn Huskies have done a commendable job of not letting it affect their unbeaten record. With Sarah Strong visibly ill but still spearheading a 14-point victory against the Villanova Wildcats, head coach Geno Auriemma’s latest locker room update on Ice Brady is far from positive.

“That knee’s just been bothering her for so long, and it just kept holding her back,” Auriemma said ahead of the Providence Friars game.

Auriemma also added that this will be “a really long rehab” for her.

Junior Ice Brady recently underwent knee surgery after she started having “inflammation” in her knee. Brady has played only 23 minutes of basketball this season and is eligible for an additional medical redshirt year. She had missed her freshman year with a dislocated patella in her right knee, the same one that kept her out this year.

The Huskies are starting to feel the aftereffects of excessive injuries. The Wildcats made life tough for them in the first half, prompting another heroic rescue by Azzi Fudd (25 points on 10 of 18 shooting) and Sarah Strong (21 points and 12 rebounds), a duo Auriemma has been heavily reliant on.

With three games against Providence, Georgetown, and St. John’s left, the Huskies are still favorites to go undefeated through the regular campaign. However, Auriemma would hope to have as many players fit before March Madness.

While the 71-year-old veteran would love to get his hands on a 13th NCAA Championship, there could be another honor heading his way again.

Geno Auriemma in hunt for 9th Naismith Coach of the Year award

The Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year is the highest honor for NCAA coaches, and Geno Auriemma is no stranger to it. He has won eight COTY titles (1995, ’97, ’00, ’02, ’08, ’09, ’16, ’17), marking a successful era in UConn history. That era is far from over, judging by their dominance right now.

This season’s shortlist includes 15 names, with Auriemma at the top, despite losing National Player of the Year and WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick Paige Bueckers, as well as key veterans Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin. He integrated five newcomers and is still undefeated this season.

Auriemma also tied Tara VanDerveer for the most appearances in the Top 25 AP poll rankings. As the Huskies topped the poll this week, it stretched his record to 654 appearances. VanDerveer retired after coaching Stanford for 38 years in 2024. It marked Conn’s 619th consecutive week ranked in the poll, dating to the preseason 1993-94.

Other notable names include UCLA’s Cori Close, Vanderbilt’s Shea Ralph, Iowa’s Jan Jensen, and Duke’s Kara Lawson. Interestingly, Auriemma was last named the Coach of the Year back in 2017, despite leading the Huskies to the NCAA title last season. He has led the team admirably, dealing with injuries and navigating tough challenges during the game, converting close half-time scores into one-sided results repeatedly.

An undefeated regular season topped with an NCAA Championship would go a long way toward helping Auriemma reclaim the Naismith Coach of the Year honor.