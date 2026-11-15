Geno Auriemma Goes Viral For How He Reacted Towards UConn Star’s Post-Game Answers Following Win Against Ohio State

Postgame press conferences usually follow a script. A coach praises the team, a player thanks the fans, and everyone goes home. After UConn’s win at Ohio State on Thursday night, one answer from a freshman changed that. It did not take long for the video to travel, but it was the reaction on the face of her Hall of Fame coach that really caught fans’ attention.

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Cameras at the press conference caught Geno Auriemma’s reaction, per an espnW Instagram post, after freshman Olivia Vukosa explained why she took the game so personally. The video saw Auriemma shake his head slightly and let out a subtle smile.

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She said, “I mean, mainly because I was recruited by Ohio State and, obviously, I didn’t go there, so I wanted to show them what they’re missing.”

The fourth-ranked Huskies beat No. 17 Ohio State 87-55. Sarah Strong picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes and sat out the entire second quarter, and Blanca Quinonez soon joined her on the bench with three fouls.

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UConn had led by 13, but Ohio State cut it to three before halftime. The Huskies had also lost at Michigan a week earlier when Strong got into foul trouble, so the situation felt familiar.

This time, however, Vukosa helped keep the lead alive. She crashed the glass on both ends and had 10 rebounds by halftime, seven of them on the offensive end. Geno Auriemma started her in the second half in place of Jana El Alfy, and she played most of the second half.

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She finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes, a career high in playing time. Strong did the rest, scoring 20 of her 25 points after halftime and hitting seven threes. UConn won the third quarter 27-11 and the fourth 22-9.

Afterward, Geno Auriemma had plenty of praise for the freshman, saying, “She had the best game of her young college career.”

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Vukosa also gave a plain explanation of how she got there. She said her coach has been on her since practice started, telling her she has to “be a dog,” and that she “took today’s game personal.” Then came the line about Ohio State.

And there was some history behind that comment. The Buckeyes had wanted her. Vukosa, who starred at Christ the King in Queens, was a Gatorade National Player of the Year and one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. She committed to UConn on Oct. 21, 2025, choosing the Huskies over Texas, South Carolina, Ohio State and LSU.

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She had already faced Texas in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 19, when UConn won 83-61, and she had three points, four rebounds, and two assists. Thursday gave her a second chance to face a school that recruited her.

Reports also note that the Buckeyes offered her a scholarship and kept recruiting her until she made her choice, so her line was not about being turned away.

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But while Vukosa’s answer was what started the conversation, Geno Auriemma’s reaction quickly became a talking point of its own.

One fan wrote, “Geno’s face saying “you were also recruited to UCONN”.”

Another said, “Geno is priceless 😂😂😂.”

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Those comments reflect just how blunt Geno Auriemma has been lately. During the first-quarter break, he was already furious with his team, criticizing them in the huddle for “throwing the ball all over the place.” After the loss to Michigan last week, he went even further, calling it his team’s worst performance since 2004. And if there is one thing fans know, it is that Auriemma’s face rarely hides what he is thinking.

However, not everyone was amused by Vukosa’s explanation.

“She deada** made zero sense. Whole world confused except her. She picked UConn over Ohio State. It’d be fine if they quit recruiting. She needs media training bad asap 😂,” one fan wrote.

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The comment points to the fact that she chose UConn after official visits to LSU, Texas, Ohio State, and UConn. And it was only her fourth college game. She had come off the bench in all four, and before Thursday she had played just 30 combined minutes against Cornell and Michigan.

Others, meanwhile, took a more humorous approach to the exchange.

“she spoke truth which is the LAST thing Geno wants at Press Conferences 😂😂😂,” one wrote, and another added, “Clearly she has t gone to Geno classes.”

That fits with what Vukosa said about practice. She had been told to play with an edge, and she certainly did that against Ohio State. By the end of Thursday, she led the Huskies in rebounds and assists, and she is already one of the top rebounders in the country. She grabs about 24.5 percent of the available rebounds while she is on the floor, which ranks 12th nationally.

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So the freshman got what she wanted from the night: a big game against a school that wanted her, and the video to go with it. Next up is a much tougher test. UConn visits No. 7 Louisville on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. If Vukosa plays as she did in Columbus, her coach may have a better reason to smile.

