Geno Auriemma has a vivid way of describing UConn’s season so far. In his words, the Huskies have been petting “the little baby deer,” and Tuesday night is when “a bear jumps out from behind a tree and mauls you.” That bear is No. 1 South Carolina, the team that ended UConn’s perfect season in April. Seven months later, Auriemma knows the Huskies are walking into a much tougher test, and he isn’t pretending otherwise.

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“Well, if you’re the underdog, that means people don’t expect you to win. So do I like being in that position? No. But I think whoever’s playing the number one team in the country is gonna be the underdog,” Auriemma said Sunday.

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He said that role rarely comes up at UConn, and that he prefers walking into games as the “overdog, not the underdog,” since players reflect what everyone expects. That is hardly surprising for a program with 12 national titles and an 11-6 record against South Carolina.

But the Gamecocks have won six of the last nine meetings and are 6-0 this season, with wins over Maryland, North Carolina and USC, plus a 72-43 rout of Providence on Saturday.

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UConn, ranked No. 7, is 4-2 after losses to Michigan and Louisville, though they beat Seton Hall by 40 on Friday. But the early record isn’t the only concern. SI’s Elaine Blum wrote that Auriemma lacks the talent around Sarah Strong that he had last season and is leaning on freshmen Jovana Popovic and Olivia Vukosa after Azzi Fudd and Sarah Williams left.

Auriemma said winning Tuesday would be a great success, and losing would be “tremendously disappointing.” But the challenge isn’t simply about the No. 1 ranking. When asked what makes the Gamecocks so difficult to beat, he pointed to UConn’s old rivalry with Tennessee.

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“A lot like the old Tennessee series, where you knew that defensively they were gonna be really good. You knew a lot of firepower, a lot of scoring power. You gotta find a way to keep them off the backboard,” Auriemma said.

He added that the defensive pressure is heavy, and that a roster full of good players who play hard has made South Carolina a tough matchup for four or five years.

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“I don’t coach against other coaches. I coach against their players,” he said.

UConn saw exactly what those players could do in April. South Carolina won 62-48, and Fudd shot 3-of-15 while Strong had 12 points and 12 rebounds. This year the Gamecocks have Joyce Edwards, who scored 22 against Providence, Tessa Johnson, who set a career high with 28 against USC, and Chloe Kitts, back from an ACL injury.

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So how does UConn win? Start with what Auriemma named: the backboard and the pressure. USC won the offensive boards 17-8 and took 13 more shots against South Carolina, yet still lost 89-85, because the Gamecocks shot 55% and forced seven turnovers from Saniyah Hall and five from JuJu Watkins.

UConn also needs more help around Sarah Strong, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds in April while Azzi Fudd shot 3-of-15. Fudd is gone, and Auriemma said this group has to be “unbelievably tight as a group on the court.” That togetherness could also determine how he views Tuesday’s result.

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If the Huskies win and play well, it is a statement, but if they lose but play great, he said there is “no shame in that.” If they lose and play poorly, April could repeat itself.

Away from the matchup itself, Auriemma was also asked about the fallout from the Final Four handshake incident. A memo sent Nov. 20 by the NCAA’s Lynn Holzman ended the required pregame coach handshake for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The change followed April’s Final Four ending, when Auriemma said he waited about three minutes at halfcourt for a handshake with Dawn Staley.

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On the rule change, he said, “Doesn’t matter.”

In July, when asked on a podcast if things were good between them, he said, “Yeah, why wouldn’t we be?” Now he says he has not spoken with Staley in the last few months.

They will get that at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1, when UConn hosts South Carolina at Mohegan Sun Arena in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. No. 5 Duke follows on Saturday.

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Whether Tuesday turns out to be a bear or a fair fight, Auriemma has already made it clear which one he expects.



