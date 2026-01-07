Geno Auriemma Makes Unfortunate Announcement Just 3 Hours Before UConn vs St.John’s Game

Just when UConn fans believed the tides were finally turning the corner on their injury concerns with the return of KK Arnold and Caroline Ducharme, the No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, has delivered an update that fans weren’t hoping to hear.

With the tip-off against the St. John’s Red Storm just hours away, sophomore reserve center Jana El Alfy, a key part of Auriemma’s roster, averaging 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, has been ruled out after suffering a concussion, leaving the Huskies shorthanded in the frontcourt. The injury occurred during practice earlier in the week, and although there was some uncertainty surrounding her status, the final call came just three hours before the game.

Coach Auriemma had already provided insight into the incident during his appearance on the UConn Women’s Basketball Coaches Radio Show on Tuesday night, explaining how the injury unfolded.

“Somebody threw a pass, and Jana wasn’t looking or something, or it was a bad pass. Anytime a pass hits somebody in the head, it’s a bad pass,” the coach said on the radio as per CT Insider. “… Jana was just trying to play defense, and somebody threw a pass and just whacked her right in the head.”

While El Alfy had been listed as questionable after being hit during Monday’s practice, concussion protocol ultimately ruled her out, just when she started to build momentum in the Huskies’ recent outings. The 6-foot-5 sophomore had quietly put together back-to-back productive performances, carving out a more reliable role in the rotation after an uneven start to the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Across their games in the first week of the New Year, El Alfy scored 10 points with five or more rebounds in back-to-back matchups. She was efficient on the floor in both appearances, showing improved touch around the rim while providing physical presence inside. Before that stretch, she reached double figures only once through the first 13 games.

“She was going through a stretch there where we were getting her layups, and it was like 50/50 whether she was gonna make it or not. So, she was miserable all the time… So, they start going in, and now she’s at the free throw line taking a couple jump shots… But in the past, she wouldn’t take (jump shots), because she didn’t think she would make it… There’s a much greater comfort level that she has right now when she has the ball in her hands. She’s not as jumpy, and she’s not as anxious as she was. And you forget too, this is only her second year of playing,” Geno Auriemma further added.

However, that’s not all. Adding to the uncertainty, the Huskies forward, Ayanna Patterson, who has missed the last two games due to a concussion as well, is listed as questionable as per reports, further clouding UConn’s frontcourt depth.

With Big East play intensifying, her absence forces the Huskies to adjust their rotation just moments before taking the floor at PeoplesBank Arena.

Geno Auriemma’s Huskies v/s Red Storm: Game Preview

The No. 1 nationally ranked Huskies return to action carrying an unbeaten record and a rare streak as they host St. John’s in Hartford. With the tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET, the matchup will air on truTV and the UConn Sports Network.

The Huskies enter the contest sitting at 15–0 overall and 6–0 in their conference, continuing to set the pace in the Big East with one of the nation’s most dominant two-way profiles. Offensively, the Huskies are averaging 89.7 points per game, while overwhelming their opponents defensively by holding them to just a little over 52 points per game. They will set foot in this game, following an 84–48 win over Seton Hall, which was led by sophomore Sarah Strong, who posted a near all-around performance with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Azzi Fudd added another 16 points, while Arnold, returning after a nasal fracture, immediately impacted the game with five steals and five assists.

On the other hand, St. John’s arrives with 13–3 (3–2 Big East), fresh off a road win over DePaul. Brooke Moore, their junior guard, is leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while head coach Joe Tartamella continues his 14th season at the helm.

In all the games they have played against each other, the Huskies hold a 52–18 all-time edge in the series and will see St. John’s again later this season when the teams will lock horns at Madison Square Garden on March 1.

As the season moves forward, all eyes now turn to how Geno Auriemma manages his rotation as the Huskies look to remain unbeaten despite another late roster setback.