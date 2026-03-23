Geno Auriemma Makes Unusual Birthday Wish for Syracuse Freshman Ahead of March Madness Clash

It’s not every day Geno Auriemma wants to avoid going against a particular player. In his long years as a UConn boss, he has faced many legends and at times even shut them down. Even this season Auriemma has faced the likes of Syla Swords, Hannah Hidalgo and Jazzy Davidson. However, in one of those rare instances, Auriemma wished he wouldn’t face this Syracuse freshman in the second round of March Madness.

9th seed Syracuse is coming off a stunning upset over 8th seed Iowa State, 72-63. Like the entire season, stealing the show was Uche Izoje. She led the team with 23 points while adding 7 rebounds. Izoje went 11-19 from the field and successfully avoided getting fouled out in the 4th quarter while on 4 fouls. Over the season, she is averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Facing such a talent, Auriemma wished her birthday was immediately approaching so she would be drafted.

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“She’s the best player we’ve seen this year.” He told the media. “I don’t know when her birthday is, but mine’s tomorrow, and I wish hers was tomorrow. She could get drafted and not play against us tomorrow night.”

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Unfortunately for Auriemma, the Nigerian Center will turn 22 only on 1st November this year. Of course, he is not exactly afraid of her but it gives us an idea of how good he thinks Izoje is. On NCAA review, she was granted 3 years of college eligibility after leaving her professional club in Japan for Syracuse. And this praise is not uncommon.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack boasted about their newest recruit after literally their first win of the season. “She’s special. She’s Paige Bueckers special. Hannah Hidalgo special,” the head coach declared. And in the last few weeks she has especially shown why. In the last 6 games, she is averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks at 60% field goal percentage. Auriemma further explained why she is the toughest player they have dealt with this season.

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“For a first-year player to be able to just have a command of her game,” He said, “She knows exactly what shot she wants. She knows when she wants it and from where. There’s not a lot you can do to keep her from getting it because she’s longer than you are and she can finish at the basket. She made six or seven of those 15-footers and 16-footers yesterday.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2026: Syracuse Vs Notre Dame FEB 26 February 26, 2026: Syracuse center Uche Izoje 44 shoots the ball as Notre Dame forward Malaya Cowles 5 defends during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260226_zma_c04_170.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree475915

At 6’3 she outsizes 80% of the UConn squad. Her footwork does not correlate to her size, as she can move quickly in the paint. Izoje manipulates defenders with ease and gets to the rim. She can hit turnaround jumpers, play that bully ball with defenders or simply hit it over them since she has a size advantage over almost everybody. Izoje can rise for the block on defense, as she ranks 4th in the country in block percentage (8.9%). She is an eight-time ACC Rookie of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Year, as well as a first-team all-conference pick.

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“She’s a complete player and it’s a tough matchup for anybody because I don’t know that I’ve seen a player that we’ve played against this year that has all those combinations that she has,” Auriemma concluded. “I think she’s got a tremendous future ahead of her.” Auriemma gave not only Izoje her respect but also the entire Syracuse team.

Geno Auriemma Explains What Makes Syracuse A Tough Matchup

With Uche Izoje at the core, the Orange went from a 12-win season last year to a 24-8 record and 5th place in the ACC. The program has practically been brought back to life after a disappointing season. However, it’s not only Izoje in this team that got them to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Jack has multiple weapons on her roster.

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Apart from Izoje, three players average in the double digits. Laila Philia is averaging 13.8 points, Dominique Darius has 12.6 points and 3.5 assists. Sophie Burrows is also averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 assists.

“Their length, they’re able defensively to kind of force you out of some of your stuff, and they play really well together,” Geno Auriemma said. “I watched them yesterday, and when you see people on film it’s one thing, but when you see them up close, they’re physical. They’re aggressive. Yeah, it’s not an easy one. Not an easy one tomorrow.”

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As a team, their offensive rebound percentage of 40.4% ranks 4th in the country. More possessions give them a chance for more points and the opponents often get stifled. They dominate the paint. Yet, however good they might be. Geno Auriemma and UConn remain the favorite. They have the best defense in the country and the third-best offense (per Barttorvik). But if Uche Izoje delivers once again, this matchup could mark the moment a future star truly arrives on the national stage.