Geno Auriemma Opens Up on the Complicated Reality Behind Sarah Strong’s Return After Midgame Health Scare

After missing a game for the first time in a UConn jersey due to calf tightness and soreness, Sarah Strong returned against the Creighton Bluejays and, as usual, made her presence felt in just 19 minutes as the Lady Huskies cruised to a 94–44 win. For someone averaging 27.4 minutes a game, the limited minutes raised eyebrows, but Geno Auriemma later explained why.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When you don’t play, the hardest thing is to keep up your conditioning. You can get on the bike and ride the bike or do other stuff, but playing basketball is how you get conditioned to play basketball. So if you don’t play as much as you’re used to playing, it’s about gradually coming back and just kind of keeping an eye on her. It wasn’t a definitive ‘this is how many minutes,’” Geno Auriemma said in the postgame press conference. “I just wanted to watch her and feel like, okay, I’ve seen enough that now she can start getting ready for Saturday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is normal for a player to need time to readjust after missing game action, but Sarah Strong returned with a 16-point performance, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-for-4 at the line. She also added three rebounds and three assists without committing a turnover.

There was a brief scare, however, when Sarah Strong had to rush off the court alongside Caroline Ducharme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maggie Vanoni reported that Strong appeared to throw up in a trash can near the tunnel. However, she returned to the bench shortly after with a water bottle in hand and later rejoined the game. After the game, the reigning Freshman of the Year addressed the moment and confirmed that she is doing fine now.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Yeah, just wasn’t feeling well in that moment. Had to go to the trash can real quick, but that was it. I’m good,” Sarah Strong said in the postgame press conference, drawing an “eww” reaction from teammate Azzi Fudd, which also helps explain why Geno Auriemma chose to limit her to just 19 minutes.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Notre Dame at UConn Jan 19, 2026 Storrs, Connecticut, USA UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 looks for an opening against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cassandre Prosper 8 in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Storrs Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20260119_db2_sv3_009

With Sarah Strong back in the lineup, it was business as usual for the UConn Huskies, who finished with five players in double figures. Allie Ziebell led the way with 20 points, followed by Azzi Fudd with 19. It marked the third time this season Ziebell has paced the team in scoring. Considering most nights it is Strong or Fudd doing that, it underlines just how deep this roster is.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not just the offense clicking for the Huskies, who shot 57% from the floor and 54% from three while knocking down 14 treys. Their defense was equally suffocating, holding Creighton to 23% shooting and also controlling the paint, outscoring Creighton 36–6 inside.

With every win, the UConn Huskies inch closer to another seemingly unbeatable season, and the chances of going back-to-back only continue to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Sarah Strong and co go unbeaten?

“There will be a champion crowned every year, but the undefeated champions will form an elite group.” Those words from Jody Conradt, who led the Texas Longhorns to a historic unbeaten season, proved prophetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, only five programs have produced the 10 undefeated seasons in NCAA history, led by UConn with six, followed by Texas, Tennessee, Baylor, and South Carolina. Only five games stand between UConn and a potential perfect regular season, and on paper, the path ahead appears well within reach.

The Huskies close the regular season against the Marquette Golden Eagles, Villanova Wildcats, Providence Friars, Georgetown Hoyas, and St. John’s Red Storm. With none of those opponents ranked, you can expect Sarah Strong and co to handle business and finish the regular season unbeaten.

The Huskies should not face much resistance in the Big East tournament either, with no ranked teams in the conference. And once March Madness begins, they will instantly be among the favorites to reach the Final Four. From there, the real question becomes whether this could be the seventh time they capture a title with an unbeaten season.