Geno Auriemma Points to Major Shift in KK Arnold After Recent Injury Concerns

The post-Paige Bueckers era in UConn has been smooth sailing for Geno Auriemma and his Lady Huskies. They started the season 16-0 and are unbeaten in 32 straight games following their big win over St. John’s. One player who has been key in this run is Paige’s replacement at point guard, KK Arnold.

“I think the thing that’s helped — we’ve talked about this — she’s not as rushed. Most young players get sped up and get a little ahead of themselves,” Geno Auriemma said when asked how his point guard improved over the past year. “She’s much more under control. When she drives the ball into the lane, there’s a purpose to it. It’s not just putting your head down, getting into the lane and then looking around asking, ‘Why am I here?’ She’s able to get into the lane and either get the ball on the rim and have a chance to make it, as opposed to just throwing it up there.”

KK Arnold was moved to the bench in her sophomore season after starting 33 of 39 games as a freshman, largely because both Paige and Azzi were healthy. Her production dipped last season, dropping from 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists to 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, but she still had her moments.

She scored 9 key points against UCLA in the Final Four and followed it up with another 9 against South Carolina in the championship game, adding 3 assists in both contests. She proved to be a dependable piece off the bench and filled in remarkably well for Paige.

Geno Auriemma knew he could trust KK once Paige left and moved her back into the starting point guard role. The development she’s made from playing second fiddle to Paige is for all to see. This season, she’s averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and a career-best 4.7 assists, and UConn ranks inside the top 10 nationally in scoring at 89.7 points per game.

Arnold doesn’t force drives anymore, just as Auriemma noted, and she now has the composure to find teammates in space — a trait that makes her so valuable to this team.

And when KK doesn’t play, UConn simply doesn’t look the same. That was obvious against Providence, where she missed the game due to a nasal fracture in training. The Huskies won comfortably, but the absence of their floor general was hard to ignore.

Even Azzi Fudd acknowledged it after the 90–53 win over the Friars. “We missed (Arnold) in all aspects of the game today,” Fudd said. “We missed her defensive intensity, we missed her being a floor general, bringing the ball up, leading us, calling plays.”

Without Arnold, Geno Auriemma’s side looked shaky handling the ball, committing a season-high 21 turnovers with 13 before halftime. That’s what happens when your primary ball-handler isn’t on the floor. But luckily for them, she was back the very next game.

Against St. John’s on Wednesday, Arnold reached double figures for just the third time this season, finishing with 11 points, six steals, and four assists as UConn won by 45. And as long as she keeps playing at this level, Geno Auriemma won’t feel the absence of Paige as a floor general nearly as much.

What’s next for Geno Auriemma and co?

With the win, the Huskies stay perfect in their chase for back-to-back titles and a 13th national championship. They sit at 16-0 overall as mentioned above, and 7-0 in the Big East, with No. 9 Michigan standing as the only team that has come close to handing them their first loss.

Out of the 10 undefeated seasons in women’s college basketball history, UConn accounts for six of them. Geno Auriemma has the pieces in place to make it a seventh. The upcoming games against Penn State and Wisconsin look winnable, with ESPN giving the Huskies better than a 95% chance to win each.

As long as Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong stay healthy and KK Arnold continues to run the offense, this UConn team looks built to contend for another championship in April. Do you see Auriemma winning his 13th this season? Let us know in the comments below.