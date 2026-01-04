Geno Auriemma Reflects on Practice Kerfuffle With Sarah Strong After Dominant Performance vs Seton Hall

UConn may have crushed Seton Hall 84-48 to extend its winning streak to 31 games, but head coach Geno Auriemma wasn’t celebrating. Instead, his postgame mood told a different story—one rooted in frustration from practice and a tense exchange with Sarah Strong. It was a rare public glimpse into the relentless standards that drive UConn’s dominance—and the mindset required to keep a dynasty alive.

Talking to Sarah Strong about the incident, he didn’t hold back. He pointed out what he thought was a worrying pattern in her decision-making over the last three games for the team. “I was thinking about that the last three games specifically. I think she’s had a lot of opportunities and she’s taken advantage of them. She’s really being aggressive, aggressively hunting down those shots,” Auriemma explained at his postgame press conference.

He then talked about the exact moment that made him angry: “I got mad at her for something. She looked at me like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Why do all your passes get tipped?’ Oh, it’s almost like Oh, I didn’t realize that. I didn’t realize all my passes got tipped in the last two games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong’s stats were good: 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. But Auriemma focused on a bigger issue. Her tipped passes and forced plays went against what UConn had been doing to win.

The coach wasn’t afraid to say that a star was playing hero ball when the team needed a team player.

Auriemma’s anger shows a deeper team philosophy that has been key to UConn’s success. The coach stressed how different his team had become from what it should be: “We go from the best passing team in the country with the best assist-to-turnover ratio to all of a sudden just trying to make plays that are hard instead of just making plays that are easy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This observation highlights the high standards Auriemma sets, especially since UConn is striving to achieve the same level of basketball excellence that has defined its 42-game winning streak against Seton Hall.

In this game, the Huskies’ offense stole the ball 20 times, which was the fourth time this season they reached that defensive goal. This suggests that their system works better when everyone follows the rules instead of trying to be a hero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Strong’s practice moment with Auriemma illustrates his approach: to win at the highest level, one must be willing to sacrifice something. UConn is really good at basketball, with Azzi Fudd scoring 16 points and the Huskies winning 42 games in a row.

Geno Auriemma’s UConn keeps winning with KK Arnold back in the lineup

But there’s another reason UConn looks so dangerous right now: a star guard won’t sit out. KK Arnold came back from an injury to her nose to play just three days later, and her presence changed everything right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies’ defense caused 32 turnovers, which they turned into 36 points. This indicates that their defense creates such chaos that most teams struggle to cope with it.

Seton Hall committed 20 turnovers by halftime alone, overwhelmed by the Huskies’ pressure.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

KK Arnold returned from a nasal fracture wearing a protective mask, contributing 5 points, 5 assists, and a season-high 5 steals in 20 minutes. Her defensive energy spearheaded the press, allowing teammates to focus on their roles as Auriemma noted. “Having her back and what she’s able to create on the defensive end for us, obviously, it adds a lot to what we’re doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Auriemma summed up Arnold’s choice perfectly when he said, “It also gives everyone else a chance to just play their normal role and not have to also do her part. I’m really proud of her that she wanted to jump out there this quickly.”

The numbers show it. This is the fifth time this season that UConn has forced thirty or more turnovers. It’s not by chance. It’s planned. That’s just who they are.