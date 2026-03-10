Geno Auriemma Reveals Paige Bueckers’ Unexpected Role in Azzi Fudd & Co.’s Title Push

Even after losing a generational talent like Paige Bueckers to the WNBA, Geno Auriemma has found a way to keep her at the center of UConn’s title ambitions.

On Monday, March 9, Auriemma’s Huskies faced Denise Dillon’s Villanova Wildcats at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, in the Big East tournament championship game. As we know, in that game, UConn delivered a dominant performance, defeating Villanova 90–51 to secure yet another conference title.

So, in his postgame press conference, Auriemma revealed a surprising name when asked what continues to drive his team’s hunger for championships, and it was none other than the former Husky, Paige Bueckers.

“I think Paige is still in the picture today because I think they would be really pissed if we didn’t win this thing at the threat of her saying, ‘I knew you couldn’t do it without me,’ And that probably motivates them more than anything you can imagine,” Geno Auriemma said.

The legendary coach explained that the Huskies entered the season aware of the doubts surrounding them after losing arguably the best player in the country to the WNBA. According to him, the possibility of Bueckers teasing them about failing to repeat their great run has become a real source of motivation for the team.

“Their respect for her is so great that I think they probably went into this season with that spectre of, well, they just lost arguably the best player in the country last year, and there’s no way that they can repeat. I think there’s a real drive in them to prove it, that we’re worthy,” he added.

Bueckers led the Huskies to the 2025 national championship before she was selected as the No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. But even without her, Auriemma’s current squad, led by stars like Azzi Fudd, continues to prove that the program’s winning culture remains intact.

The Huskies’ recent win over the Wildcats didn’t just secure another trophy. It extended the program’s remarkable run of dominance in the conference.

What’s even better is that the Huskies captured their 13th straight Big East tournament championship and the 24th overall in program history. Now, the Huskies turn their focus toward a bigger goal: defending their 2025 national championship when the NCAA tournament begins. And that path won’t be easy.

“It’s going to be really hard. Harder maybe this year than certainly last year for sure. If we play well, we have a chance to win. If we don’t play well, we have a chance to lose,” he said. “But I think we’re prepared for whatever happens.”

Geno Auriemma’s UConn enters March Madness as the team to beat

The Huskies’ win did more than just add another conference trophy to the program’s cabinet. It also reinforced why they are widely viewed as the favorite heading into the NCAA tournament.

UConn dominated the Big East championship game from the opening tip, holding Villanova to just 23 points in the first half before cruising to a 90–51 victory. The win capped off a flawless campaign that saw the Huskies complete an undefeated regular season, where they stand at 20-0 in their conference and 34-0 overall.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier Nov 30, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Cincinnati Cintas Center Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20251130_add_db4_041

While basketball will always be about the whole team, Azzi Fudd naturally stole the spotlight this time. Fudd poured in 19 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting night and looked in control. Right beside her, Sarah Strong kept things rolling with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Blanca Quiñonez chipped in 13 off the bench to give the UConn Huskies women’s basketball the extra push they needed.

So when UConn starts rolling like this, history tells you what might come next. In seven of their previous 10 undefeated seasons, the Huskies have gone on to win the national championship. This says a lot about how dangerous this program becomes once it finds its rhythm.

With Selection Sunday approaching, Geno Auriemma and his squad enter March Madness undefeated, carrying the weight of expectations that always follow a dominant program.