Geno Auriemma Reveals UConn’s Locker Room Reality Without Paige Bueckers Amid Title Pressure

Geno Auriemma is not a fan of exorbitant praise for his 2025-26 side. He pushed back on the narrative that UConn this season is better than the team that won the National Championship last season. “We have different options. But you know, none of those guys that I bring off the bench are Paige,” he said. The team has lost one of the best players in its history, but that has a silver lining too.

“Last year, I think it was eventually the narrative: let’s win one for Paige, like let’s win one for Paige. It’s Paige, Paige, Paige, Paige, Paige. Let’s win one for Paige,” Auriemma said. “And I think a lot of the other players, they hadn’t won a national championship either, like none of them had, but we made it, all of us collectively; maybe naturally it became Paige, so that happens. But in reality, each of those players that played in that game that are back got to experience something for the very first time.”

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The main reason behind this storyline last year was Paige Bueckers’ battles with injuries and the sheer amount of expectations on a UConn star. Leaving UConn without a title for a star of Bueckers’ stature was almost unacceptable. Bueckers was the No. 1 ranked recruit of her class and was presumed to break UConn’s title drought.

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Her injuries meant she did not have a full season before 2024-25. So, when she was fully fit in her last season, the spotlight was on her. Add the spice of her rivalry with fellow point guard Caitlin Clark into the mix. This season, the situation is different. For Geno Auriemma, only the dynamic changes but the pressure remains.

“So this year the pressure is losing the national player of the year and having to go back and do the exact same thing. That’s a part that sometimes just gets glossed over,” He said. “Don’t worry about it. I don’t know about that.”

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Like we discussed, this UConn is touted as a better team than last season. Statistically, they are. A better offense, more depth, better defense and an unbeaten season mean it’s a championship or bust. They have scored 88.8 points per game this year as compared to 81.7 last year. They have conceded just 50.4 points as opposed to 52.2 last year. Auriemma would rather have one player taking the burden.

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Imago April 6, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21, right, moves the ball down the court with teammate UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809761100st Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

“Somebody said, ‘Would you rather have the pressure of getting Paige another one, or would you rather have the pressure of winning one without the best player in the country last year, in addition to the two players that we had that could be the best player in the country this year? Whoever knows. “I would say I would take last year’s pressure over this year’s pressure,” He said.

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While that sounds harsh, someone like Bueckers is a magnet for attention. While she handles the sky like Atlas and doesn’t crumble, others are relatively free. However, this season, they are collectively under the radar. There is Sarah Strong, who is the best player in the country. Azzi Fudd is completely fit for the first time and one of the top draft picks. With these two weapons, fans expect nothing less than perfection. To actually follow through on that, Geno Auriemma needs to consistently keep his squad on their toes.

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This Geno Auriemma side literally doesn’t know how to lose. A 34-0 season meant they have been flying for the entire time. However, as the story of Icarus goes. If they fly too high, they fall down quicker than they went up. It’s difficult to continue giving your best when there is no adversity. There is no incentive for development. So, coach Geno Auriemma has to find ways of keeping his team in line.

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“All you can do is just keep reminding them that whatever they think is in the future isn’t going to happen if you don’t take care of the present,” Auriemma said. “That’s all. And you have to hope that the players that have been there already can explain to them, ‘This is how it goes.’ And maybe they watch more games on TV and see how close some people do get to being knocked out.”

The likes of Fudd, KK Arnold, and Ice Brady already know their heartbreaking defeats to Iowa in 2023-24. Fudd was also there when they lost to Ohio State in the round of 16 in 2021-22. So, hopefully, they give an idea of what that’s like to their teammates who only know winning. They will face No. 16 UTSA (18-15), which comes into the NCAA tournament having won four games in four days to capture the American Conference.

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No team is to be taken lightly. They have seen the Duke men’s team almost get knocked over by Siena. AJ Dybantsa, arguably the best player in the country, and BYU getting shown the door by Texas. Geno Auriemma and his team are looking to repeat their 2025 heroics without any hitch.