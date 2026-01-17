Geno Auriemma’s Post-Villanova Frustration Points Away From UConn

The UConn Huskies made light work of their closest Big East rivals, the Villanova Wildcats, recording a dominant 99-50 win. Boasting an undefeated record thus far this season, the UConn Huskies registered their 34th consecutive victory and are now 9-0 in the Big East. Now, you’d think that would be enough to make the head coach happy, but that’s not quite the case…

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the 12-time NCAAW Tournament winner entered the post-game conference, he chose to voice his displeasure, not about the game or anything closely related to it, but about the pizza served in the locker room.

“Pizza Capital of the world, my a*s. Excuse me, just commenting on the pizza that they bring to our locker room. Think they brought it to shoot-around this afternoon. Poured some red stuff on the box and called it pizza,” said the 71-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t believe those signs, Mel, when you come into Connecticut: ‘Pizza Capital of the World,'” Auriemma continued. “It’s bulls–t. We’re going to get better pizza, I promise you. I’ll bring some for you guys to taste it. The good stuff, when we get the good stuff. Not the crap we’re passing off as pizza now. Being Italian and being from Philly, no, sorry. It doesn’t live up to the standards of UConn or the State of Connecticut.”

The city of New Haven is essentially known for its apizza style of the popular dish, even if folks in New York, Philadelphia, and perhaps Chicago might have their own say on who makes the best pies. Auriemma certainly made his thoughts known about the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the UConn head coach did not reveal the brand or the company of the pizza that they were served, his lofty standards do not seem restricted to just basketball.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Auriemma believes KK Arnold is the most improved player on the UConn Huskies

On an otherwise positive night, Sarah Strong once again led the charts in scoring, with 24 points to her name. The UConn Huskies were efficient with their shots, ending the game with 55% shot accuracy from open play. One particular highlight was the 16 steals they recorded on the night, not letting the Wildcats build their offense with ease.

In fact, the head coach had a host of future superstars at his disposal. But one player who has impressed Geno is KK Arnold. Geno named KK Arnold as the most improved UConn Huskies player when asked in the post-game conference after the Villanova game.

Imago Nov 20, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) directs her teammates during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

“I was asked by the TV people during the game who I thought was our most improved player up to this point, and I would say that probably would be KK from last season. Her court awareness, her confidence in herself, and just the way she carries herself,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

KK Arnold has taken an enormous leap from the previous season in almost every basketball metric. The junior guard has almost doubled her average for assists and steals from the last season, while also taking her scoring average and shooting accuracy up a notch.

Apart from her numbers, KK Arnold brings her infectious energy to the court, and while that cannot often be translated into absolutes, it does help the team during tough runs during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UConn Huskies have the 23rd-seeded Notre Dame paying them a visit next. With that, Auriemma would definitely be looking forward to not only another win to extend their Big East record of 10–0, but also to an improved quality of pizza in the locker room.