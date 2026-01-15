Geno Auriemma’s UConn Makes Major Announcement Involving Alum Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards is a UConn Legend. In her four years at the program, she averaged 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while taking UConn to three final fours and a championship game. She ranks 15th in program history with 1,861 career points, eighth in rebounds with 1,020, and sixth in program history with 35 career double-doubles. As a result, Edwards is being inducted into Huskies of Honor. However, her induction has been delayed because of Unrivaled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unrivaled’s schedule has changed this season, starting on January 4 instead of January 17 last year. There were a multitude of reasons, including the FIBA Qualification Tournament beginning March 17, which many Unrivaled players will participate in. And also to avoid clashing with the late-season college basketball and March Madness attention. However, it will still affect Aliyah Edwards’ coronation with Geno Auriemma’sHuskies.

“NEWS: UConn women’s basketball will induct Aaliyah Edwards into the Huskies of Honor on Jan. 28 ahead of its game vs Xavier. Edwards’ ceremony was originally scheduled for next Monday, Jan. 19, but was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with Unrivaled,” reported Maggie Venoni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards plays with the Lunar Owls in Unrivaled, who have a game scheduled on January 19 against Vinyl, but have a four-day break between January 26 and January 30. In 2025, playing for Mist BC, she averaged 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while playing only 9.5 minutes a game.

However, she still finished as a runner-up in the 1-v-1 tournament, losing the finals to Napheesa Collier. In season two, Edwards is stepping up for Lunar Owls. In 3 games, she is averaging 24.7 points and 12 rebounds, including that 38-point, 13-rebound performance against the Laces. Edwards will need to continue this performance until they get their Ace back. As her ceremony date moves, Edwards continues to make headlines for another reason: her demanding role with the Lunar Owls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaliyah Edwards Under Pressure With Skylar Diggins Out

It has been a disappointing start for Lunar Owls. They have been comfortably beaten in all three games despite Aliyah Edwards outstanding performances. The loss of Napheesa Collier has been evident in their play, and Skylar Diggins is also out with an injury. That leaves Edwards and the team without many weapons and it has been evident so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I mean, obviously huge blow (Skylar Diggins), but at the same time, we’re not using it as an excuse. It’s our team is fairly new to this game,” coach DJ Sackmann said after the Phantom loss. “We got a lot of new players. Even Marina didn’t really play last season. So, we’re trying to get used to the game. Timmy just got here. Um, and we have been collectively pretty injured, so practice has been difficult.”

Imago Sep 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) gestures after making a three-point basket during the first half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Currently, the Owls only have Edwards and Marina Mabrey contributing. Mabrey is averaging 27 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds. Rachel Banham, Rebecca Allen, and Temi Fagbenle, who are sharing minutes, are combined, averaging 13.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. They need either of the three to step up to get some results. At the same time, Mabrey and Edwards will need to continue in the same form. Or it’s a quick road to finishing the season at the bottom of the table.