Geno Auriemma Sounds Alarm on “Ridiculous” NIL Culture Changing Women’s College Basketball

College basketball used to be about opportunity and talent. Now, it’s about money. While the NIL interim policy change in 2021 allowed college athletes to sign endorsements and represented a significant financial advancement, its repercussions have been damaging for the college programs. Recently, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma shared his two cents on this issue.

Speaking at the Hoops HQ show, Auriemma highlighted that, during this period, women’s basketball, like the men’s side, is dominated by cash flow, further stating that it has led to a paradigm shift.

“The whole system smells of like we’re all in for the transaction, the transactional fee, and how much money we’re going to make,” Auriemma said. “Is it as prevalent as the men? Yeah. Is there as much money as the men? No, I don’t think there’s a women’s basketball player coming out of a high school that’s going to get $5M. What some of these kids, coming out of high school, are asking for is so stupid. It’s so ridiculous.”

Auriemma’s $5 million reference is not just a regular example; it says a lot between the lines. It is a clear illustration of how far college basketball has gone in meeting financial demands. For instance, reports had suggested that BYU Cougars sensation AJ Dybantsa’s family demanded a staggering $5 million from collegiate programs to sign him during his college commitment. Dybantsa was later acquired by BYU for $7 million.

However, as Auriemma said, the $5 million figure isn’t prevalent in women’s basketball, especially given that women’s basketball program is still a loss-making proposition. Reports have suggested that even powerhouses like South Carolina, which most of the time runs deep at the National Championships, have faced losses in recent years. Thus, in his conversation, head coach Auriemma drew a sharp contrast between the NIL in college football, one of the top money-making disciplines at the level, and women’s basketball.

“Kids going to Ohio State to play football, kids going to go to Indiana to play football, they’re going to generate $200 million in revenue, and they’re gonna give this kid $4M to play quarterback, fine,” Auriemma said. “How you’re going to pay a million dollars to a kid to go play in a women’s basketball program that’s going to lose money, a lot of money?”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Auriemma has highlighted the struggles college programs are facing as NIL takes hold. He has previously called out this situation, stating that college basketball has become a “semi-professional pay-for-play sport”. The UConn head coach has tilted toward framing contracts for players, even at the collegiate level, and holds players responsible for being honest about the provisions.

Despite this turbulence-laden period, Auriemma has also identified a brighter side in the current context of women’s sports.

Geno Auriemma Highlights a Positive Side of Women’s Basketball Amid the NIL-Driven Spectrum

Despite the NIL hurdles, the current era of women’s college basketball has also come bearing gifts. And one of them is the attention women’s basketball has been getting over the last few years. Live coverage on broadcasters like ESPN and ABC, and larger arena attendance, validate the upward trajectory of women’s college basketball perfectly. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma shed light on this phenomenon, highlighting its major reasons.

“The whole women’s sports world has exploded for different reasons, and college basketball being one of them,” Auriemma said. “You look at it now, and there’s never been more attention paid to the game. There’s always going to be great teams that everybody wants to beat, like the idea that half of America wants UConn to win every game and the other half wants us to lose every game. But that’s good, that’s good.”

Auriemma’s statement reflects the impact that top programs like UConn, South Carolina, and LSU can have on the overall college hoops culture. Greater competition in the circuit will only lead to more thrilling games and, eventually, more attention from fans. And as per his conversation, Auriemma is up for the challenge.

For now, Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies continue to dominate women’s college basketball. They hold the top rankings in both the AP and Big East polls, still unscarred and undefeated, with 26-0 and 15-0. They have a five-game stretch remaining in the regular season before they prepare for their title defense next month. However, for now, their undeviated attention is on the Marquette Game on the road, scheduled for Saturday.