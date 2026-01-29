Geno Auriemma Sounds Concerned About Azzi Fudd After Rare Miss Ends Historic Streak

The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies have looked nearly untouchable all season, rolling past their opponents with the kind of confidence that usually leaves little room for doubt. But even in a 58-point blowout win, head coach Geno Auriemma has found himself sounding unusually concerned about one of his biggest stars.

As the Huskies entered their latest game against the Xavier Musketeers with just 9 players, no one was worried about the team’s depth. Fans already believed that even after being short on the bench, players like Azzi Fudd would hold down the fort. But what was supposed to be a routine win for them became a rare off-night for Fudd. Yes, the very senior guard who has dominated all season long.

So speaking to the media during the post-game interview, coach Auriemma didn’t sugarcoat what he saw.

“That was a really, really difficult night for Azzi. I don’t know that she’s 100% all there right now. I think we’ve had guys just, you know, stuff runs through your team, you know, throughout the season,” he said. “She didn’t look like she was all there. But her presence on the floor is worth a lot, because the other team doesn’t know that she’s going to miss the next seven. They just think we got a guard, and our team doesn’t think she’s going to miss the next seven. So it’ll be something that just happens. But you’ve got to play the game too. You’ve got to get involved and do the other things. ”

In the game, Fudd finished with just six points in what was easily one of her worst performances of the 2025-26 NCAA season, going 2-of-12 from the field, 1-of-7 from three, and 1-of-2 at the free-throw line. Moreover, as per reports, that lone miss at the stripe was significant as it marked her first missed free throw of the year, ending a program-record streak of 40 consecutive makes.

But in the end, even though the night wasn’t in her favor, the Huskies added another win in their bag.