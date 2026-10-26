Geno Auriemma Voices Frustration With UConn Freshman as Huskies Wrap Undefeated Exhibition Run

Just a few seconds after the second half started, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma subbed out Jana El Alfy and put in a freshman named Olivia Vukosa. The UConn coach wanted a strong frontcourt reinforcement who could collect rebounds and challenge an opponent in the paint. Vukosa didn’t disappoint. She collected a team-high 9 rebounds and scored 10 points in just 18 minutes. Two days after, things had drastically changed for the freshman.

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Auriemma was highly impressed with Vukosa and noted that his freshman had played better than she had ever played during practice. But on Sunday, his tone flipped about Vukosa. Auriemma was not happy with how she started the game.

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“There are times when she’ll just float around and wander out to the 3-point line,” Auriemma said after UConn’s win over Army, per Nathan Canilao. “The first time she touched the ball today, she shot a three from the corner. Like in the real world, is that okay?”

Geno’s comments might make it seem like the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year had a bad game. But that’s far from the truth. She played 21 minutes and scored 9 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field. She also added 7 rebounds and a block. But it is precisely Auriemma’s expectations from Vukosa that triggered his harsh analysis of the freshman.

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The Huskies finished their undefeated run, defeating Syracuse, Texas and the Army in the preseason exhibition games.

Geno Auriemma reveals why Olivia Vukosa was crucial in UConn’s title hopes

Auriemma’s previous comments about Vukosa have been mostly concentrated on how he wants her to dominate the paint. After the win over Syracuse, he told reporters that the Huskies needed a strong rebounder, and she was their answer.

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“She’s what we needed, right? We need a rebounder,” said Auriemma after the preseason game against Syracuse. “We need somebody that can run the floor, somebody that can make a pretty good pass when they have to, somebody that the other team is going to have to guard because, you know, she can make a 17-footer or make a 3. … I think she’s got a great future here for sure after what I saw tonight.”

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In all the minutes she played against Syracuse, the 6’5” center was aggressive on rebounds. She showed a unique instinct in rebounding, and a hope for Auriemma that UConn might finally have a strong dominant center he had needed for a very long time.

“Olivia’s gonna give us a different dimension in the post that we haven’t had the last couple of years,” added the Huskies’ head coach.

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The last time UConn had a dominant center was Stefanie Dolson, the 2014 National Defensive Player of the Year, who helped UConn win two national championships. In terms of dominance in the paint, there was barely anyone of Dolson’s caliber. She could score, rebound like a natural and she was also a versatile defender.

But since then, the Huskies have failed to have a center who could dominate like Dolson. Auriemma made use of the likes of Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson and Naphesa Collier, the power forwards, to do the job. They were successful, but missed the certified center to take care of the rough work in the paint.

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In the last few years, the program has lacked a dominating center, and it is openly highlighted when they are matched up against big teams.

Olivia Vukosa’s resume has the promise of a great player in college and beyond

It could be hard for a freshman to enter Werth Champions Center and not feel intimidated by the success of the program that is visible at every corner. The list of champions, the championships, and the greats who have walked in the same facility- it takes more than an impressive resume to be part of the program for four years.

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Olivia Vukosa might get intimidated by the rich history of UConn, but she has her resume to back her up. She is BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year and knows that one day she will be up there among the champions. Last season, she led Christ the King to the Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship game before losing to St. Mary’s (Long Island).

But Vukosa’s numbers in her senior year were simply hard to ignore. The No. 2-ranked recruit in ESPNW’s Class of 2026 averaged 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.4 blocks per game, earning 2026 Jordan Brand and McDonald’s All-American honors.

The Croatian player was also the best player at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, averaging 24.9 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. She led the tournament in both points and rebounds. Vukosa was also part of the 2027 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers for Croatia’s senior team.

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Given how great she has been, Auriemma knows that his center has high potential.