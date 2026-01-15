Geno Auriemma’s Season-Ending Announcement Offers a “Pleasantly Surprised” Possibility

The UConn Huskies are seemingly on a roll, putting up an undefeated streak (17-0) and showing no signs of slowing down. Their latest victim was Creighton (95-54), who also couldn’t put up much resistance as Sarah Strong and Co. decimated the team from Nebraska. Now, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has some news to share as he talks about some of his injured players.

While injuries have defined recent seasons in Connecticut, this year has been one of the Huskies’ healthiest campaigns. At this moment, three names remain on the injury report: Jana El Alfy, Morgan Cheli, and Ice Brady.

On the positive side, Geno Auriemma offered an encouraging update on El Alfy’s status. “Jana has done a couple workouts, so we’re really close with her. Maybe the next day or two. I’m not sure,” the head coach said while discussing El Alfy, who has been working her way back after suffering a concussion during practice on January 5, an injury that sidelined her for two games.

But that wasn’t all. While one Husky may be nearing a return, it appears increasingly unlikely that the other two will be available again this season.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the injury statuses of junior Brady and sophomore Cheli, coach Auriemma said Wednesday that he is no longer confident either will return during the 2025–26 season. “If they are (back), I’ll be pleasantly surprised,” he added.

It’s been nearly 11 months since Cheli last took the court, following ankle surgery in late February. Surgeries are hard for a player, and recovering from it takes time. Naturally, she also happens to be the only one among the injured players who has not appeared in a single game. So, while the extended absence was expected, the HC addressed her situation last December without raising the possibility of a redshirt.

On December 27, coach Geno noted that Cheli was “making some progress, which is a good sign,” while clarifying that she had not yet returned to on-court practice. If she does not appear this season, the sophomore would be eligible to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility.

Although quite similar to Cheli, Brady has a slightly different story. After playing the first two games for UConn, she had to sit out the win over Loyola because of knee inflammation. Though it was initially shrugged off by the coach as “nothing serious,” the injury persisted, pushing her to the sidelines.

Now, because she played in less than 30% of the Huskies’ total games before the halfway point of the season, Brady should be eligible for a medical redshirt if she does not return to the court before the end of the year. She also sat out her entire true freshman campaign in 2022–23 after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee, the same knee now bothering her.

Sure, UConn fans will miss two pillars this season who were widely expected to break out before injuries struck. However, as a team, the Huskies remain solid with at least 12 players available for Thursday’s game against Villanova at Gampel Pavilion. That number could rise to 13 with Jana El Alfy working her way back (still questionable).