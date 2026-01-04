Geno Auriemma’s UConn Headlines NCAA Milestone Not Seen in 8 Years

The UConn Huskies opened the new year the same way they have dominated the 2025–26 NCAA season under Geno Auriemma, by simply overwhelming their opponents. But the Huskies’ 84–48 win over Seton Hall at PeoplesBank Arena wasn’t just another lopsided Big East result. It marked the continuation of a rare streak that places coach Auriemma and his program in historical company only a few have ever reached.

With the victory, the Huskies stretched their overall winning streak to 31 games, joining the exclusive group of Division I programs to record 30 or more consecutive wins. This marks the eighth time in program history that UConn has reached a streak of 30-plus games, with the longest run coming at 111 straight victories from 2014 to 2017.

The last team to reach this milestone was Mississippi State, which won 32 straight games in the 2017–18 season. But that’s not all, as coach Auriemma and the Huskies hit another remarkable milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Women's Sports (@justwomenssports)

Over their last 1,170 games, UConn is now 1,085–85, meaning the program is officially 1,000 games over .500, for a staggering .927 winning percentage. In his 41st season, Geno Auriemma’s career record stands at 1,263–165, putting him well ahead of nearly every coach in college basketball history. Only Tara VanDerveer (1,216 wins) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,202 wins) have reached 1,099 or more career victories, while Tennessee legend Pat Summitt retired with 1,098 wins, finishing 890 games over .500.

While the numbers are staggering, the story of the night was still told on the floor, as UConn showcased its depth and talent in a commanding performance over the Pirates.

Geno Auriemma-led UConn v/s Seton Hall: Game overview

On the court, the Huskies once again looked every bit like the standard of the Big East that Auriemma aims for. The Huskies gave one of their most complete performances so far, with Sarah Strong leading the team with 18 points while adding eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Azzi Fudd, on the other hand, followed with 16 points, knocking down four three-pointers. Whereas sophomore guard, Allie Ziebell, chipped in 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep.

On the defensive end, it was KK Arnold who returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game with a nasal fracture and finished with five assists, five points, and a team-high five steals.

“Having her back and what she’s able to create on the defensive end for us, obviously, it adds a lot to what we’re doing,” Geno Auriemma said in a post-game interview as per Hartford Courant. “It also gives everyone else (a chance) to just play their normal role and not have to also do her part.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Connecticut Dec 20, 2025 Brooklyn, New York, USA UConn Huskies center Jana el Alfy 8 reacts after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Barclays Center New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPamelaxSmithx 20251220_sjb_tp7_083

However, turnovers continued to be an issue for the Huskies, who committed 17 on the night, making them tied for their second-highest total of the season. 16-of-the-48 points that the Pirates scored came off those mistakes. Still, once UConn settled in, the game tilted decisively. The Huskies closed the first half on extended runs to take a 38–18 lead into the break, ultimately leading them to another win in the season.

As UConn moves deeper into conference play, if this game was any consolation, the Huskies not only plan to win but also dominate every game they play in 2026.

What’s next for the UConn Huskies?

With this win under their belt, the Huskies sit at 15-0 and 6–0 in Big East play. And if you are wondering if they haven’t played a strong team yet, that’s why they haven’t lost a single game. You can’t be farther from the truth. The Huskies have played four games so far against high-ranked opponents and won with an average score difference of 15 points, which includes matchups against the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, the No. 17 USC Trojans, and the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Offensively, the Huskies currently average 90.1 points per game while holding off their opponents to just 52.2, as they shoot 52% from the field goal, and Geno Auriemma knows that’s where his team’s foundation remains.

“As long as you can play good defense and rebound the ball, then you have a chance to win every single game that you play,” he said.

For their next game, the Huskies will lock horns with the St. John’s Red Storm on January 7th at PeoplesBank Arena. A matchup predicted to be in favor of the Huskies with 99% by ESPN.