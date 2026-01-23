‘No Fans Allowed’ as Weather Chaos Leaves Women’s College Basketball Game Without Broadcast

Imagine a game between the 1st-ranked and 3rd-ranked team in college basketball happening right in your neighborhood, but you are not allowed to go. Well, that is exactly what the locals of Fairfax would feel because of the rough weather; no fans will be permitted to attend this college basketball game, including all and-1 hospitality; only essential personnel required to facilitate the game will be allowed to be present.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The game timing has also been shifted because of it, as it has now been moved up to 11 a.m. from 2 p.m. As there will be no broadcast of the game, live stats and updates will still be provided on Instagram and X at @MasonWBB. Those who hold tickets will be contacted directly by the Athletic Ticket Office and given options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia is already gearing up for the winter storm, and it is being predicted to be the worst of the worst to hit the state, and even the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Don Scott, is urging everyone to stay cautious. Describing the upcoming event as having a “potential to be catastrophic” has beckoned everyone to exercise vigilance. Virginia’s Governor Abigail Spanberger, too, has declared a statewide state of emergency, so the focus of the entire state is on averting a disaster in addition to ensuring this impending college basketball game goes smoothly.

Speaking of the game, which player would you think would be the one to keep an eye out for? Well, there is certainly one name that stands out among the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Maggie Doogan be the Gamechanger for the Spiders?

Does the name Maggied Doogan ring a bell? It might not, as she technically doesn’t belong to the so called the elite teams in the NCAA that we are used to hearing about, but she has been a constant force behind Richmond. The 6’2″ forward was the highest scorer in 10 consecutive games for Richmond.

And it’s not just scoring where she is effective. Doogan is making college basketball take notice because of her overall gameplay, too. She leads her team in rebounds, 8.6, assists, 4.6, and blocks, 1.2 as well. Doogan also happens to be the 7th-ranked player on the NCAA rankings in terms of PPG’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship-Rhode Island vs Richmond Mar 10, 2024 Henrico, VA, USA Richmond Spiders forward Maggie Doogan 44 celebrates after defeating the Rhode Island Rams to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship at Henrico Sports & Events Center. Henrico Henrico Sports & Events Center VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20240310_ads_si2_122

Maggie’s name recently made quite the news after her destruction of Davidson, scoring 48 points. The Broomall, Pennsylvania, native shot 17-of-28 from the floor, including 8-of-12 from 3, while also positioning herself to win the rebounds (13), earning a crucial win for her team.

Doogan’s frenzy with the ball made her surpass Audi Crooks 47 points. This also happened to be the first time Maggie had gone over 40 points, so it indeed was a special moment for her. She had that Midas touch that made everything work, be it sinking three straight shots or finding the perfect eight-foot jumper; it all came off easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now George Mason has some really good players as well. Zahirah Walton (19.4 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) and Kennedy Harris (13.6 PPG, 2.6 rebounds) are star players in their own right, but Maggie Doogan has been special, and that is what you need in a team where one player goes the extra yard to add that extra layer to the game, and that is what Doogan does for the team. With this run of form, it would be interesting to see how she fares in March Madness against the other big names of the tournament.