It almost feels like RJ Luis Jr. has already lived two lives as a basketball player. In 2025, he was named Big East Player of the Year at St. John’s. Months later, he was chasing an NBA opportunity after declaring for the draft. While Luis Jr. unfortunately went undrafted, he spent parts of the offseason under contract with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics. Now, the 23-year-old has returned to college basketball with LSU.

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And that return has become the latest flashpoint in a dispute between the Tigers and the SEC over whether former professionals should be allowed to play in college. This controversy has drawn attention from Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, who sent the SEC a second letter in a span of two months regarding the Tigers.

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“Put simply… LSU is again attempting to benefit from the legal chaos it helped to coordinate and encourage,” Carr wrote in his latest letter obtained by ESPN. The letter encouraged SEC presidents and chancellors to sanction LSU, “up to and including expulsion.”

Carr added that LSU potentially playing Luis Jr. is “an immediate issue of grave concern,” as a state judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, temporarily gave the 23-year-old a restraining order.

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The NCAA argued that Luis should be ineligible because he did not properly withdraw from last year’s NBA Draft. Per an August 25 SEC rule, eligibility is barred for athletes who declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft but failed to appropriately withdraw. However, on November 13, a local judge granted Luis Jr. a preliminary injunction. The injunction prevented him or LSU from being punished.

Days later, the Tigers added Luis Jr. to their roster after a Louisiana court cleared the way for him to play another college season. While Luis Jr. was briefly under contract with the Jazz and the Celtics, he never actually played a game for them. This gave his lawyers leverage to argue that because he never stepped foot on the hardwood as an NBA player. So, his situation is similar to the ones the NCAA granted waivers to after having played in pro leagues overseas.

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Meanwhile, the SEC confirmed it would abide by the preliminary injunction. However, that doesn’t mean the conference supports the move.

“LSU’s decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference,” the league wrote. “The conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.”

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It called LSU’s decision “deeply concerning and disappointing.” But can the SEC penalize the team for letting Luis Jr. play?

No.

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As reported by ESPN, it is per the terms of the injunction. Regardless, the SEC believes LSU lacks institutional control of its athletic programs. And owing to that, they proposed a round of voting (presidents and chancellors) to kick LSU out of the league. They would have needed at least two-thirds of votes against the school to ‘expel’ LSU, but that voting, however, never took place.

Attorney General Carr won’t stop

This isn’t the first time Attorney General Carr has asked the conference to act against the Tigers. In September, he sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, which came after LSU explored adding NFL signees Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to their roster.

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The former Ole Miss standouts spent time in NFL camps and pursued eligibility through Louisiana courts. However, LSU ultimately chose not to roster either player before its season opener against Clemson, two days before the SEC filed a federal lawsuit against LSU and later accused the university of a lack of institutional control over its athletic programs, according to ESPN.

Regardless, Luis Jr. made his Tigers debut against UL Monroe on Wednesday night. Coming off the bench with 12:04 left in the first half, Luis Jr. scored 11 points in the Tigers’ 79-67 win. For the Tigers, the 23-year-old is a welcome addition as they are already having a fantastic season. With a flawless 5-0 start to the season, the Tigers next play Queens NC on Saturday.

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But for Attorney General Carr, LSU’s “continued contempt” of SEC rules should not go unaddressed, as the eligibility dispute continues.