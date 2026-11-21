The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were on cloud nine ahead of Friday, having gone unbeaten in their first five games of the 2026-27 season. Next, the Yellow Jackets were to face the Georgia Bulldogs, who also went 5-0 to start the season. The scene was set for the long-time rivals, and the Bulldogs once again came out on top with an 88-82 win. If losing the first game of the season against your rivals wasn’t bad enough, an incident occurring later in the press conference added fuel to the fire.

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Victor Valdes and Tylis Jordan were selected to speak to the media after Georgia Tech’s loss. Valdes scored 15 points and four assists, while Jordan finished with a team-high 19 points and five rebounds. Not long into the press conference, the two experienced a rather weird moment. An attendee asked Valdes and Jordan, “Do you remember the final score?” His question was met with silence as the players looked confused. The attendee followed up with another question: “Who runs this state? I think it was Georgia Dawgs? Let’s go Dawgs”

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At that point, it became clear the attendee was a Bulldogs fan who snuck into the press conference and acted as a reporter, confirmed by Georgia beat writer Marc Weiszer on X.

Eventually, a Georgia Tech staff member asked to turn off the fan’s mic. But even as he was being escorted out of the room, the fan kept shouting, “Go Dawgs!” Footage also caught a reporter calling the fan an a****** while another Georgia Tech staff member was heard asking someone to call the police.

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The Bulldogs have now defeated the Yellow Jackets for the fourth consecutive year in their early-season rivalry matchup. Since the two programs are not in the same conference, they play each other only once a year. Earlier, the rivals tipped things off in late December, but since 2019, the schedule has been shifted to late November or early December. In the rivals’ last 11 matchups, the Bulldogs have won nine.

Georgia started the game hot and continued that momentum right through the end of the first half, taking a 38-24 lead. While the Yellow Jackets rallied to a 58-50 second half, the Bulldogs didn’t let go so easily. Georgia Tech paid for their mistakes, as the Bulldogs recorded a 22-3 advantage in points off turnovers. They also dominated the second-chance points battle, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 17-4.

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Blue Cain, who initially planned to play for Georgia Tech before a coaching change three years ago, scored 15 points and shot 3-of-6 from outside the arc, including a shot-clock beating three in front of the Georgia bench after the Yellow Jackets closed to 83-78.

“The shot clock was winding down, so I just had to shoot it… I tried to get a look and just trusting myself,” Cain said after the game.

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Cain also said that head coach Mike White wanted him to show more maturity. Furthermore, while the Bulldogs dominated the first half, it was the latter half that White took pride in.

“We showed a lot of positive emotion throughout the game, especially in the second half when we made a big individual play and didn’t do a good job of just moving on to the next play. That’s something that we’ve already addressed the last couple of timeouts. In the locker room after the game. … Let’s move on. Let’s celebrate after the game. That said, huge shot, and a lot of swag,” White said.

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Regardless, the Bulldogs fan stole half the spotlight in his program’s win. But the irony is that, all-time, Georgia Tech actually leads the series against the Bulldogs 107-95 across 202 meetings since 1906. With the Bulldogs’ fan adding insult to injury in what was their fourth consecutive loss against their rivals, it will be interesting to see whether Georgia Tech comes out on top in their next meeting.