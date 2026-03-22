Syracuse’s Leadership Decision Features a Carmelo Anthony Link

A program’s identity is often forged in its championship moments. Syracuse is betting its future on that very idea, turning to a key figure from its 2003 title run with Carmelo Anthony to reignite a program that has lost its way.

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Syracuse was looking for a new reliable coach after the firing of Adrian Autry. A three-year run without an NCAA Tournament invitation led to the program losing its faith in him, and, as a result, it found itself a suitable replacement in a coach who won a national title with Carmelo Anthony.

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According to reports from basketball insider On3’s Joe Tipton, Syracuse is expected to hire Siena head basketball coach Gerry McNamara as its next HC. McNamara had won a national championship for the program back in 2003 while playing alongside Carmelo Anthony.

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Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack had already made his preference quite clear before starting on the recruitment hunt.

“This is one of the most storied programs in college basketball, and we intend to hire a proven winner who will build on that legacy. We are looking for a coach who can recruit at the highest level, develop players, and compete for championships, conference, and national. Syracuse fans deserve nothing less, and that is exactly what we are going to deliver,” said Wildhack, who is looking to leave the program in safe hands before his impending retirement on July 1st.

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And this is exactly where Carmelo Anthony’s former teammate comes right in with his newfangled tactics.

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McNamara Can Be The Solution For The Oranges

Gerry McNamara was on the verge of doing the impossible – knocking out basketball powerhouse and No. 1 seed Duke right out of the tournament. But alas, that wasn’t to be. Just six points proved to be the difference maker, but at the end of the day, it was the fight of a 16th seed that won over the masses, and the David vs Goliath story couldn’t be rewritten. Even with a handicap, injuries forced McNamara to play only five players for the 40 minutes.

People were watching, and so were programs in need of a new coach, and now they may have very well found someone who might just be the perfect candidate for the role. His team’s gritty performance against No. 1 seed Duke likely served as a final audition, one he passed with flying colors.x

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It was also McNamara’s second season with Siena, and even that didn’t make him nervous, and GMac showed his fearlessness on the frontlines against Jon Scheyer’s Duke. He can totally channel that same amount of confidence to Syracuse, which they have been lacking for the last few years.

Gerry knows the program well and spent 15 years under Jim Boeheim and Autry, so there is already familiarity with the management and coaching side of things. Coincidentally, he and Carmelo Anthony were part of the team that won the Oranges their last NCAA championship. Melo had the highest 20 points in that historical final game, and Gerry had 18 points to his credit as the duo narrowly defeated Kentucky, 81-78.

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

Those stories of camaraderie and greatness will undoubtedly motivate the team coming from a coach who has been there and done that. Even today, McNamara holds the record as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and minutes played.

McNamara’s return to Syracuse will also unite him with his friend and former colleague, Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, who is navigating his way in college. The freshman has shown promise, but has yet to reach his full potential, and GMac’s relationship with the Anthony’s can help him reach his target.

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McNamara brings a championship pedigree and a deep understanding of the program’s culture. The key will be whether he can translate his recent success at Siena to the demanding environment of the ACC and restore the Orange as a perennial contender.