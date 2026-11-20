The cost of recruiting elite high school players is forcing Cori Close to rethink how UCLA builds its roster. The Bruins sent a record six players into April’s WNBA Draft, but the task of replacing that group now comes with a different financial challenge. And the comparison Close draws reaches beyond college basketball.

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Following No. 10 UCLA’s 96–34 win over Cal Poly on Nov. 19, reporter Isabel Gonzalez asked Close how rising NIL pay for high school recruits affects her approach to recruiting freshmen versus transfers. Close addressed the topic directly in a video shared on Gonzalez’s X account.

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“Honestly, I think the numbers should go down to be honest. When you’re talking about that, you’re talking about players getting paid more than A’ja Wilson, who’s maybe arguably one of the best players in the world.”

Close used the comparison to highlight what she views as a sharp mismatch between college recruiting spending and WNBA salaries. According to Her Hoop Stats, Wilson has a WNBA salary of $1.4 million in 2026, excluding outside endorsement earnings.

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Close also added that something is wrong when all six of UCLA’s drafted seniors took pay cuts to enter the WNBA. So what is the solution?

How Cori Close Is Rethinking UCLA Recruiting Strategy

Those escalating costs have changed how Close builds her roster. She explained that UCLA now pursues high school freshmen only when the staff believes they can be immediate “difference-makers.” In Close’s view, the current landscape makes multi-year freshman development less practical, pushing UCLA toward immediate-impact recruits or the transfer portal.

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With finite resources, Close said every recruiting decision now requires a detailed strategic plan. She noted that discussions across Power 4 conferences regarding a spending cap and self-governance appear to shift daily. Under those conditions, UCLA must weigh high-risk investments against immediate contributors while determining which players are actually willing to wait their turn.

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UCLA’s recent success makes that roster turnover especially visible. After winning the program’s first NCAA national championship in April 2026, the Bruins had a record six players chosen in the WNBA Draft, including an unprecedented five in the first round. Replacing that experienced core forced UCLA directly back into a crowded recruiting market.

Even while questioning the market, Cori Close and her staff continue landing elite prep talent. On Nov. 19, Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, ESPN’s No. 2-ranked recruit in the class of 2027, committed to UCLA over Maryland, UConn, Duke and LSU. She joins a top-ranked recruiting class that also includes five-star forward Nation Williams and four-star guard Finley Parcher, keeping the defending champions stocked with young talent despite rising costs.

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To manage that roster construction, Close credited assistant general manager Sam Skinner and UCLA’s support staff. Still, she argued that college athletics lacks a well-designed model built on accountability, transparency, and clear boundaries. Without those guardrails, Close said programs face pressure to keep up with rivals rather than risk losing top recruits.

For now, Cori Close is navigating both sides of the issue at once. She wants clearer rules and a more sustainable financial structure for women’s basketball, yet UCLA must continue recruiting aggressively to remain in championship contention under the current system.