Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Injury Fuels Bold Idea Linking UCLA Star to Indiana Fever

Sourav Ganguly

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 2:54 PM EDT

HomeCollege Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Injury Fuels Bold Idea Linking UCLA Star to Indiana Fever

Sourav Ganguly

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 2:54 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

What happens when a generational talent like Caitlin Clark is forced to the sidelines? For the Indiana Fever, that question isn’t just a hypothetical; it’s the catalyst for a bold new draft strategy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An underrated profile is being linked as a bold depth option for Clark. Basketball insider Alicia Jay made her thoughts clear on how Gianna Kneepkens can serve as the missing puzzle piece in the Indiana Fever ranks during Caitlin Clark’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the number 10 I have selected for the Indiana Fever is Gianna Kneepkens. She gets in there, and she balls out every single minute you want. You wanna talk about guard with some size, she’s definitely that. And people would say, ‘Okay, Kneepkens is a shooter. Why would you put her on a team with Caitlyn Clark?’ But as you saw, Caitlin Clark was injured. You need depth in that shooting. You can’t rely on one player. Yes, Caitlin Clark is an amazing shooter, that is for sure. But why not have two on the team?”

Top Stories

Image for 2x PGA Tour Champ Flips the Bird in Foul-Mouthed Meltdown During Masters Round

19 hrs ago

Image for “Completely Innocent”: Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Issue Public Statements After Hotel Photos Controversy

2 days ago

Image for LeBron James Deals With Heckling Warriors Fan as Cameras Catch Heated Moment In Blowout Win

12 hrs ago

Image for Cops Arrest Fan at Augusta National After He Is Caught Repeatedly Harassing Patrons

1 day ago

Image for WATCH: Jack Nicklaus’s Errant Shot Has Patrons Practicing Their Ducking Skills

1 day ago

Image for Tyrrell Hatton Almost Crossed Lines With Offensive Hand Gesture at Augusta National

23 hrs ago

“She’s never shot below 38% from the three in her college career, and she’s incredibly efficient on the floor,” said Alicia Jay on the We Need To Talk podcast on why she feels Fever should go for the 2026 NCAA championship winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gianna also has the highest number of 3-pointers attempted (203) and made (87) out of her roster, so that tells you she doesn’t shy away from letting the ball fly from outside the arc. She might not be as extravagant, but she is effective and can be the difference maker in big games, as was evident when she delivered two massive 3-point baskets during an extended Bruins’ run.

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of effectiveness is needed for a team. Caitlin Clark (2.2) and Kelsey Mitchell (2.5) have been the most effective when it comes to shooting, but what happens if either of them misses out?

Clark’s last season was a total miss as injuries did her dirty. The major one out of them was the groin injury last year in July that kept her out for nearly eight months. That setback forced her to miss the remainder of the regular season and the entire playoffs. Moreover, there were also additional physical setbacks that limited her availability and rhythm. So she had to focus on her rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark may have missed the last season, but this year she is back, recovered from an injury-laden season, and with a point to prove. Having debuted for the United States team earlier, she will also look to make the most of the new training facilities provided by the Fever management.

Clark Praises Fever’s Training Facility

While CC is gearing up to make up for last year’s lost time, she will do so working out in the new swanky training facility, which is still set to be open before the 2027 WNBA season. Fever has already unveiled the first look at what their new facility will look like through a series of social media posts with a caption that included them touting this new building as “the WNBA’s largest and most advanced training facility”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility will include two regulation-sized courts, premier strength and conditioning equipment, a full-service kitchen, mental performance spaces, a childcare center, and a content and podcast production studio as some of the features.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to those features, the training facility also comes with its very own golf simulator, something CC is very passionate about, and she naturally was beyond excited to have one in such proximity.

“Find me here,” shared CC as she reposted about the golf simulator on her Instagram post. Many would think this was a feature that was added to entice Caitlin and send a clear message that Fever wants Caitlin to have a long-term impact with them.

With a healthy Clark, a new facility, and the potential for more shooting depth, the Fever are signaling a clear intent to contend for a championship now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Sourav Ganguly

344 Articles

Sourav Ganguly covers the WNBA and NCAA basketball for EssentiallySports. With a master’s in media studies and reporting experience across basketball, soccer, tennis, and Olympic sports, he brings a cross-sport lens to the ES Basketball Desk. His work often follows rising talent like Dominique Malonga and Ashlyn Watkins, and the moments that push the women’s game forward.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Pranav Venkatesh

ADVERTISEMENT