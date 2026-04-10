Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Injury Fuels Bold Idea Linking UCLA Star to Indiana Fever

What happens when a generational talent like Caitlin Clark is forced to the sidelines? For the Indiana Fever, that question isn’t just a hypothetical; it’s the catalyst for a bold new draft strategy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An underrated profile is being linked as a bold depth option for Clark. Basketball insider Alicia Jay made her thoughts clear on how Gianna Kneepkens can serve as the missing puzzle piece in the Indiana Fever ranks during Caitlin Clark’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the number 10 I have selected for the Indiana Fever is Gianna Kneepkens. She gets in there, and she balls out every single minute you want. You wanna talk about guard with some size, she’s definitely that. And people would say, ‘Okay, Kneepkens is a shooter. Why would you put her on a team with Caitlyn Clark?’ But as you saw, Caitlin Clark was injured. You need depth in that shooting. You can’t rely on one player. Yes, Caitlin Clark is an amazing shooter, that is for sure. But why not have two on the team?”

“She’s never shot below 38% from the three in her college career, and she’s incredibly efficient on the floor,” said Alicia Jay on the We Need To Talk podcast on why she feels Fever should go for the 2026 NCAA championship winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gianna also has the highest number of 3-pointers attempted (203) and made (87) out of her roster, so that tells you she doesn’t shy away from letting the ball fly from outside the arc. She might not be as extravagant, but she is effective and can be the difference maker in big games, as was evident when she delivered two massive 3-point baskets during an extended Bruins’ run.

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of effectiveness is needed for a team. Caitlin Clark (2.2) and Kelsey Mitchell (2.5) have been the most effective when it comes to shooting, but what happens if either of them misses out?

Clark’s last season was a total miss as injuries did her dirty. The major one out of them was the groin injury last year in July that kept her out for nearly eight months. That setback forced her to miss the remainder of the regular season and the entire playoffs. Moreover, there were also additional physical setbacks that limited her availability and rhythm. So she had to focus on her rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark may have missed the last season, but this year she is back, recovered from an injury-laden season, and with a point to prove. Having debuted for the United States team earlier, she will also look to make the most of the new training facilities provided by the Fever management.

Clark Praises Fever’s Training Facility

While CC is gearing up to make up for last year’s lost time, she will do so working out in the new swanky training facility, which is still set to be open before the 2027 WNBA season. Fever has already unveiled the first look at what their new facility will look like through a series of social media posts with a caption that included them touting this new building as “the WNBA’s largest and most advanced training facility”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility will include two regulation-sized courts, premier strength and conditioning equipment, a full-service kitchen, mental performance spaces, a childcare center, and a content and podcast production studio as some of the features.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to those features, the training facility also comes with its very own golf simulator, something CC is very passionate about, and she naturally was beyond excited to have one in such proximity.

“Find me here,” shared CC as she reposted about the golf simulator on her Instagram post. Many would think this was a feature that was added to entice Caitlin and send a clear message that Fever wants Caitlin to have a long-term impact with them.

With a healthy Clark, a new facility, and the potential for more shooting depth, the Fever are signaling a clear intent to contend for a championship now.