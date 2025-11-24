Gonzaga vs Alabama: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

When Gonzaga and Alabama meet under the Las Vegas lights, fans aren’t expecting a defensive slugfest; they’re expecting a track meet. Both teams have opened the season with blistering offensive pace, routinely crossing the 90-point mark and ranking top-10 nationally in scoring. And with the matchup set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a race to 100 isn’t just possible, it’s on the table.

But while both sides bring elite firepower, they’ve taken very different paths to get here. Gonzaga has bulldozed through its schedule with an average win margin of +36.2. At the same time, Alabama has fought through a gauntlet of top-10 opponents, including a seven-point loss to No. 1 Purdue and a statement upset over No. 8 Illinois. As these two explosive offenses collide on Monday night, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025, 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT

Streaming: DirecTV Stream (HBO Max)

Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Injury Report

There’s a clear divide on the health front.

For Alabama, the depth chart is already taking hits. Center Collins Onyejiaka (undisclosed) and guard Jalil Bethea (foot) have been ruled out for the foreseeable future, shortening the Tide’s rotation at two critical positions.

For Gonzaga, it’s all good news. The Bulldogs enter the matchup with no injuries listed, giving Mark Few a full roster for one of their toughest nonconference tests.

Projected Starting Lineups

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike

Braden Huff

Tyon Grant-Foster

Adam Miller

Mario Saint-Supery

Alabama Crimson Tide

Labaron Philon Jr.

Aden Holloway

Taylor “Bol” Bowen

Aiden Sherrell

Latrell Wrightsell

Gonzaga vs Alabama Preview & Prediction

This matchup is a showcase of two elite but distinctly different basketball identities.

Gonzaga: Balanced, Disciplined, and Quietly Dominant

Through five games, Gonzaga has looked every bit like a top-five team. The Bulldogs rank 9th in offensive efficiency and 3rd in defensive efficiency on KenPom, a combination that’s rare this early in the season. They’re scoring 94.0 points per game while allowing just 57.8, steamrolling opponents behind the inside duo of Graham Ike (17.0 PPG) and Braden Huff (14.8 PPG).

Yes, skeptics will note that their schedule hasn’t been stiff. Oklahoma, Creighton, and Arizona State have all struggled this year. But dominance is dominance, and Gonzaga has passed every test with ease.

Alabama: Fast, Fearless, and Battle-Tested

On the other side, Alabama is emerging from one of the toughest early slates in college basketball. Nate Oats’ squad has already faced three top-10 teams, pushed No. 1 Purdue for 40 minutes, and then bounced back to beat Illinois.

Their offense is electric. Led by Labaron Philon Jr. (20.5 PPG) and Aden Holloway (17.7 PPG), the Tide are averaging 91.0 points and operate at KenPom’s No. 1 tempo. They want chaos, they want speed, and they want a shootout.

Key Strategic Battle

The game hinges on whether Gonzaga can slow Alabama’s guards.

Alabama thrives through downhill pick-and-rolls, early threes, and a rapid pace.

Gonzaga protects the paint, switches well, and forces tough shots, exactly the profile suited for stopping Alabama’s rhythm.

Gonzaga also holds clear numerical edges:

Rebounds: 46.4 → 38.8

Assists: 18.8 → 16.8

Those margins matter in fast-paced games. More boards = more possessions. More assists = better shot quality.

Prediction: Gonzaga by 4

Expect fireworks. Expect pace. Expect both teams to push toward the over/under of 177.5.

But at the end of the night, Gonzaga’s depth, defensive discipline, and interior scoring should give them a narrow but convincing edge over an Alabama team still adjusting defensively.

Final Pick: Gonzaga 92, Alabama 88

The Bulldogs stay undefeated and pick up their first high-profile win of the season.