Gonzaga vs Kentucky: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

Whenever you have a neutral site encounter between two college basketball programs with arguably historic backgrounds, you can expect something great to happen. That is precisely the scenario for us on Friday night when the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats in Nashville. Gonzaga enters at 7-1 after falling in the Players Era Festival finale, while Kentucky sits at 5-3 following a narrow loss to North Carolina. So, now let’s look at how the two teams fare and where fans can watch them.
How to Watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Date: Friday, December 6, 2025
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN / TV: ESPN2 / Streaming: ESPN app
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Injury Report
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Mark Few’s team looks to be ready for Friday’s duel day without major injury.
The Bulldogs, after winning 100-61 against Michigan, suffered a significant setback when they were annihilated 101-61 by Maryland in the Players Era Festival championship. All major players will aim to regroup, including top scorer Braden Huff and rebounding monster Graham Ike, who are likely to be fit for the game.
Kentucky Wildcats: Reportedly, John Calipari’s side has quite a few injuries to start the game with.
Mouhamed Dioubate, Reece Potter, Jaland Lowe, and Jayden Quaintance are all expected to sit out. Dioubate is dealing with a leg injury, whereas Potter is out with a red shirt. Lowe continues to recover from a shoulder injury, and Jayden is battling a knee injury.
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Projected Starting Lineups
Gonzaga Bulldogs
* Braden Huff (15.8 ppg)
* Graham Ike (15.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg)
* Tyon Grant-Foster (12.1 ppg)
* Adam Miller (9.5 ppg)
* Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 ppg)
Kentucky Wildcats
* Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 ppg)
* Otega Oweh (13.4 ppg)
* Collin Chandler (11.8 ppg)
* Malachi Moreno (10.3 ppg)
*Jasper Johnson (7 ppg)
Gonzaga vs Kentucky: Preview and Prediction
Since 2022, the teams have met three times, with Gonzaga holding a 2-1 edge. Still, their recent form only tells part of the story behind Friday’s matchup. The Bulldogs suffered their biggest defeat this season, losing 101-61 to Michigan in the championship game of the Players Era Festival, and to top that, they have one of the worst shooting percentages of the season at 32%.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has its own problems to deal with. On Tuesday, the Wildcats lost a close game at home against North Carolina, 67-64, and their three-point shooting was nothing short of disastrous as they made only 1 out of 13 attempts. To make matters worse, Kentucky is 0-3 against ranked teams.
Heading to the game, it seems a 50-50 chance, and a lot will depend on how they manage the nerve battles. Our prediction says the Bulldogs are likely to turn their frustration over the Michigan loss into motivation and surpass the Cats at Bridgestone Arena.
