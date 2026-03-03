‘Good Decision’: NCAA World Responds As Rutgers Fires HC Coquese Washington After 4 Seasons

A four-year experiment has reached its breaking point in Piscataway. On Monday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially parted ways with their women’s basketball head coach, Coquese Washington. And judging by the response online, many in the Scarlet Knights’ fan base weren’t exactly surprised.

The decision to fire coach Washington comes on the heels of a 1–17 run through Big Ten Conference play and a second straight last-place conference finish. For a program that was once considered one of the strongest in the league, it was a signal for how far things have slipped. The call ultimately came from Athletics Director Keli Zinn, who announced the change as she began her first major coaching search since taking over the department.

“Rutgers women’s basketball has a proud and storied history of success, and there is no reason why our program cannot return to its place among the nation’s elite,” Zinn said in a release. “We have invested in women’s basketball in many ways.”

“We compete in the best athletic conference in the country, and we are supported by passionate fans and loyal donors. I am confident we will find the right coach who can elevate this program to where it belongs. I want to thank Coquese for her service to Rutgers and wish her the best,” she further added.

In her four seasons at Rutgers, Coquese Washington recorded 42 wins overall, while securing 84 losses. When it comes to their conference, the numbers only get worse. Out of 72 Big Ten games, the Scarlet Knights only won 11.

So for many, this decision was inevitable.

Fans Welcome Rutgers’ Decision to Fire Coach Coquese Washington

As news of her dismissal spread, the reaction across the college basketball community was swift and largely decisive. Many fans viewed the move as overdue after back-to-back seasons near the bottom of the conference standings.

“Good decision, can’t let what Vivian built go down the drain,” one fan wrote. While another added, “Rugters’ decision to part ways with Coquese Washington is the most positive news I’ve received all day. While I dislike seeing anyone lose their job, her performance and conduct left the school with no viable alternative. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

After Hall of Fame C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement in 2022, Coach Washington entered the program with a promise to carry on Vivian’s legacy. And while her first season showed flashes of promise, they finished with a 12–20 run.

Imago Rutgers Vs Maryland NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball KAYLAH IVEY of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Coquese Washington, the head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, converse during an NCAA women s basketball game at Jersey Mike s Arena in Piscataway, United States, on January 7, 2026 Piscataway United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDanxSquicciarinix originalFilename:squicciarini-womensba260108_npiuM.jpg

From there, the trajectory only worsened. During the 2023-24 season, the team went on to record 24 losses, while only winning two against Big Ten opponents.

So, after another disappointing season, fans appeared to reach their breaking point as they quickly started to point out who they believe should be the next best fit for the program.

“The problem with the Rutgers job is they don’t need just an elite coach; they need an elite recruiter also. Every head coach in the B1G is an elite coach when it comes to the x’s and O’s of basketball, but you have to develop and recruit high-level talent to survive in the B1G,” one fan further added. While another wrote, “Tammi Reiss seems like that natural fit. Northeast recruiter…USA Basketball…program builder… Rutgers just has to keep players from NJ from leaving. NJ has a deep bench of talent that leaves.”

Moreover, one added, “Should hire the Princeton coach tbh.”

Reiss has built a reputation as a strong Northeast recruiter and program builder. As the head coach of the Rhode Island Rams women’s basketball program, she has guided the team to a 25–4 record this season, elevating its standing within the Atlantic 10. If brought to Piscataway, her recruiting ties and player-development background could help Rutgers retain in-state talent.

Meanwhile, Carla Berube has sustained consistent success with Princeton Tigers women’s basketball, capturing multiple Ivy League titles and leading deep NCAA Tournament runs. Her ability to maximize talent and maintain program stability is viewed by supporters as the kind of structural reset Rutgers may need.

Ultimately, however, the decision rests with Athletics Director Keli Zinn, whose first major coaching hire will now shape the next chapter of Rutgers women’s basketball.